Charlotte Pabari breaks own county javelin record on way to two golds in Hampshire Track & Field Championships in Portsmouth

Charlotte Pabari (under-13 girls) and Logan Cookson (under-15 boys) both collected two golds as part of the club’s 11 winners medals.

Pabari won the javelin and shot events, while Cookson triumphed in the long jump and triple jump in a weekend of contrasting weather – sunshine on the Saturday and downpours 24 hours later.

Zak Williams won a gold, a silver and two bronze, while club members won 17 silver and 23 bronze in all.

Charlotte Pabari on her way to winning the under-13 girls discus at the Mountbatten Centre. Picture by Paul Smith

City of Portsmouth fielded a huge entry of athletes from the under-13s right through to seniors and masters athletes.

Many of the younger athletes were taking part for the first time in an event of such a scale, while others had been competing in the championship for over 10 years.

Pabari broke her own Championship best performance from 2021 in winning the under-13 girls javelin in 41.58m. In comparison, runner-up Victoria Pinel threw just 18.90m!

Zac Williams, second right, won four medals over the weekend. Picture by Paul Smith

It was a closer story in the under-13 shot, where Pabari won with 10.23m, compared to runner-up Darcy Thorne-Henderson’s 8:39m.

In the sprints, Lily Baggott (100m, under-20 women) and Sadie Blake (200m, under-20 women) were both faster than their respective winners in 2021, when the tournament was held in Portsmouth last August.

Meanwhile, Williams won the under-17 boys 400m Hurdles, and is now ranked third in the UK.

Callum Taylor (under-20 men’s javelin) produced a throw (67.69m) to return himself to the top of the UK rankings. He also won selection for the Great Britain U20 team in the Loughborough international meeting this weekend.

Callum Taylor has returned to the top of the under-20 men's UK rankings. Picture by Paul Smith

Cookson, in his first ever triple jump competition, produced a performance of huge potential in winning the under-15 event.

In addition to those CoP athletes performing in Portsmouth, club member Chloe Ramsey completed the sprint double at the equivalent Sussex championships.

Results (top three finishers, local clubs)

Senior men

200m: 3rd Noah Lamont (University of Portsmouth) 22:98.

400m: 1st Harrison Pocock (City of Portsmouth) 51:93; 3rd Harry Wellstead (City of Portsmouth) 52:22.

1500m: 1st Callum Crook (City of Portsmouth) 4:04:55.

5000m: 1st Paul Cardy (M40, City of Portsmouth) 15:46:14.

Triple jump: 1st Matthew Galbraith (City of Portsmouth) 12:02; 2nd Austin Ideh (University of Portsmouth) 11:99.

Shot: Joshua Kelly (Havant) 12:94, 2nd George Rogers (City of Portsmouth) 12:56.

Discus: 2nd Joshua Kelly (Havant) 34:78; 3rd Stuart Thurgood (City of Portsmouth) 33:94.

Hammer: 1st Alex Fitzpatrick (Havant) 34:55.

Javelin: 3rd Tony Hooker (City of Portsmouth) 33:72.

Senior women

200m: 3rd Sarah Al-Romaithi (Havant, W40) 30:43.

1500m: 1st Rebecca Lord (Stubbington Green) 4:46:56.

300m: 2nd Holly Watson (Stubbington Green) 10:57:96; 3rd Bethany Sherrell (Havant) 13:03:73.

1500m steeplechase: 1st Holly Watson (Stubbington Green): 5:46:51.

Long jump: 2nd Madeline Wilton (City of Portsmouth) 15:01.

Triple jump: 2nd Madeline Wilton (City of Portsmouth) 10:88.

Under-20 men

100m: 1st Alfie Jurd (City of Portsmouth) 11:56.

1500m: 1st Cameron Walker-Powell (City of Portsmouth) 4:25:29; 3rd Malek Roostaei (City of Portsmouth) 4:33:84.

100m hurdles: 1st Frankie Witty (Havant) 17:13.

High jump: 3rd Adam Timpson (City of Portsmouth) 1:55.

Pole vault: 1st Noah Stocker (City of Portsmouth) 3:00.

Long jump: 1st Elliott Evans (City of Portsmouth) 6:24; 3rd Bryan Pasquier (City of Portsmouth) 6:10.

Shot: 1st Sam Kershaw (City of Portsmouth) 12:65.

Discus: 2nd Tyler Pattison (City of Portsmouth) 45:19; 3rd Elliott Evans (City of Portsmouth) 40:83.

Javelin: 1st Callum Taylor (City of Portsmouth) 67:69; 2nd Aidan Hunt (City of Portsmouth) 47:23.

Under-20 women

100m: 1st Lily Baggott (City of Portsmouth) 12:22.

200m: 1st Sadie Blake (City of Portsmouth) 26:23; 3rd Jessica Heng (City of Portsmouth) 27:78.

800m: 1st Olivia East (City of Portsmouth) 2:17:55, 3rd Elana Muelas (City of Portsmouth) 2:23:48.

1500m: 2nd Olivia East (City of Portsmouth) 4:45:81.

100m: 3rd Eden Canning (Havant) 17:29.

High jump: 3rd Trinity Gaisford (City of Portsmouth) 1:35.

Long jump: 2nd Ella Hartwell (City of Portsmouth) 4:72, 3rd Trinity Gaisford (City of Portsmouth, 4:36.

Triple jump: 2nd Mimi Nightingale (City of Portsmouth) 10.99.

Under-17 men

100m: 3rd Zac Williams (City of Portsmouth) 11:99.

200m: 3rd Zac Williams (City of Portsmouth) 23:67.

400m: 3rd Leo Mills (City of Portsmouth) 54:10.

800m: 3rd Geno Hounsham (City of Portsmouth) 2:02:42.

400m hurdles: 1st Zac Williams (City of Portsmouth) 56:18.

High jump: 2nd Zac Williams (City of Portsmouth) 1.60.

Javelin: 3rd Jack Holt (City of Portsmouth) 48:74.

Under-17 women

300m: 2nd Ava Griggs (City of Portsmouth) 43:90.

800m: 3rd Isobella Palmer-Ward (City of Portsmouth) 2:25:51.

1500m steeplechase: 1st Hattie Bond (City of Portsmouth) 6:12.13.

Under-15 boys

High jump: 3rd Peter Hewitt (City of Portsmouth) 1:30.

Long jump: 1st Logan Cookson (City of Portsmouth) 5:09, 2nd Josh Taylor (Havant) 4:92.

Triple jump: 1st Logan Cookson (City of Portsmouth) 10:34.

Discus: 1st Jack Burgess (City of Portsmouth) 34:68.

Under-15 girls

800m: 2nd Florence East (City of Portsmouth) 2:16:27.

Long jump: 2nd Ella Hutton (City of Portsmouth) 4:78.

Triple jump: 1st Ella Hutton (City of Portsmouth) 10:42.

Javelin: 2nd Matilda Hutton (City of Portsmouth) 24.71.

Under-13 boys

100m: 2nd Kai La Croix (City of Portsmouth) 13:78, 3rd Adam Hardy (City of Portsmouth) 13:87.

200m: 2nd Adam Hardy (City of Portsmouth) 28:35.

Shot: 2nd Riley Hooker (City of Portsmouth) 4:06.

Javelin: 2nd Harry Barden (Portsmouth Grammar School) 20:77.

Under-13 girls

100m: 3rd Abigail Cupid (City of Portsmouth) 13:79.

200m: 3rd Abigail Cupid (City of Portsmuth) 29:60.

800m: 2nd Aoife Hendley (City of Portsmouth) 2:30:37.

Shot: Charlotte Pabari (City of Portsmouth) 10:23.