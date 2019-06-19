Have your say

Craig Berryman showed his class with an impressive performance to earn success in the Hayling Billy 5 race.

Unusually it was wet for the event which normally tends to play out on a warm summer evening.

Jessica Thomson - of Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners finished first lady and completed the rain-soaked Billy course in 33min 50sec. Picture: Alan Dunk

On this occasion the course was given a good soaking, resulting in big puddles along the route and all the runners got a shower on the way around.

Victory host the event and it is always a nice community occasion with lots of money raised for local charities.

Despite the weather so many good times were recorded throughout the field and great support was provided by the volunteers.

Havant’s dedicated racer Berryman has been in the form of his career but had been suffering with glandular fever in the weeks prior to the race.

He showed he was well on the mend as he ran a time of 28min 50sec to take the win which meant a lot and it was a thrilling race with second-placed Neil Williams who led home the contingent from Denmead Striders (28.57).

Phil Morgan, of Stubbington Green Runners, took third place as he finished in 29.15.

Jessica Thomson, of Bognor Regis Tone Zone, had a good run to win the ladies’ title with a time of 33.50.

She was ahead of Victory duo Jo Gilholm, second in 34.41, and Zoe Gill, third in 35.16.

Stubbington’s Amie Morgan was fourth lady in 35.20 continuing her good form from the Purbrook Ladies 5 recently when she was seventh place.

Denmead Striders picked up four of the first seven places overall with Gary Armstrong fifth, Rob Wilson sixth and Adam Chant seventh.

The event sold out well in advance and 295 people completed it.

Victory’s home team were led by Matt Suter who took eighth place in 30.42.

Mike Newnham, of Gosport Road Runners, did well to finish in 30.54 for ninth place.

Portsmouth Joggers were well represented with Jonny Langley leading the charge in 31.50 for 11th place and Phil Guest having an excellent run to finish 13th in 32.03 and take the age 60-69 category win.