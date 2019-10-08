Have your say

Lord Chichester B booked their place in the next round of the Portsmouth Men’s Winter League John Norman Challenge Cup with a convincing 7-2 triumph over Druids Arms B.

Druids took a 2-1 lead with sets from Stuart Reeves and Sean Etherington either side of a Chichester win by Dave Patourel, writes Lee Todd.

However, it was one-way traffic from there as Mark Hopwood, Mike Feaver, Dean Charman, Darren Barnes, Ross Hughes and Justin Hughes were all on the mark to give Chichester the match.

Phoenix Southsea didn’t let being two players short deter them as they beat Old House at Home 5-4 in the only other match in this round.

Jolly Taxpayer C were the biggest scorers of the summer season firing in a total of 448 ton-plus scores and 15 maximums.

There nearest rivals were champions Lord Chichester B who had 443 three-figure scores and 10 180s, while Admiral Drake B hit 441 with 19 maximums.

Taxpayer’s Lee O’Donovan topped the individual rankings with 60 tons and three 180s.

Division two champions Stag B were also top of the scoring charts with 317 tons and four maximums.

Portland Arms’s Martin Carlyle, Lady Hamilton’s Michael Chandler and Rose in June B’s Chris Harradine all hit 45 three-figure scores with Carlyle taking top spot by virtue of hitting a 180.

In division three Kevin Gamblin was the best individual scorer with 28 ton-pluses and his Old House at Home side were the top-scoring team with 132, as well as three maximums.

Steve Houghton’s 19 tons for Duke of Devonshire gave him the best scoring record in division four.

Duke had the best team record with 87 three-figure scores and a 180.

Harvest Home hit 93 ton-pluses in division five.

Harvest’s David King and Stag A’s Roy Sands shared the individual honours with 20 apiece.

Buster Turner triumphed in week five of the Portsmouth Individual League.

Turner dispatched Simon Whitlock in the final having previously beaten Rob Collins in the semis.

Whitlock, who chalked up 10 maximums and a 12-dart leg, beat Callum Francis in the last four, Francis notched a 150 check-out.

Liam Jafkins won the plate contest with John Large finishing as runner-up.

Steve Perren notched a maximum as his Bishop’s Waltham SC A side demolished Black Dog A 8-1 in division one of the Bishop’s Waltham & District League.

Bishop’s Waltham SC B enjoyed a pair of 180s from James Jarrett in their 6-3 win over Vine.

Spike Islander sit top after beating Acorn SC A 7-2.

Acorn had a 180 from Trevor Doller.

Rich Roberts 111 game-shot couldn’t prevent Brewery Bar from suffering a 5-4 defeat at the hands of Park Gate RBL C who had a maximum from Wayne Paddington.

Despite Anthony Whettingsteel scoring 180 his Barleycorn A side went down 6-3 to Woolston A.

Linden Tree B head division two following their 6-3 triumph against Black Dog B. Black Dog had a 17-darter by Kevin Schwedler and finishes of 110 and 109 from Anthony Barrow and Steve Dickenson respectively.

Mick Deeley’s 140 check-out inspired Priory B to a 7-2 victory against Shedfield.

Derek Gomes registered an 18-dart leg to help Park Gate RBL B beat Bishopstoke 6-3.

Priory A whitewashed Fox & Hounds 9-0.

Ben Pidgley scored 180 but ended up on the losing side as Barleycorn were beaten 5-4 by Dolphin.