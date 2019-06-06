Have your say

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has promised the team will rally when they face West Indies at the Ageas Bowl on Monday.

Cricket World Cup hopes are hanging by a thread for the team following their six-wicket defeat by India yesterday.

South Africa have lost all three of their opening games but Morris is adamant the squad remains positive.

He expects them now to show what they can really do.

Morris said: ‘It is pretty simple what you have to do when in a nine-game tournament you lose the first three.

‘The guys know what has to be done.

‘They are obviously very disappointed and a little bit angry which they are allowed to be.

‘We need to win every game from now on.

‘The guys in the team are some of the best in the world and we have to put our hands up and do it.

‘To our fans I would say just stay with us.

‘Stranger things have happened in the World Cup before.’

Morris felt South Africa were a little unlucky when India started their innings chasing down a relatively low total.

He made his contribution by bowling the most economical 10-over spell of the tournament to date.

‘In the first five overs things did happen but unfortunately things didn't fall for us,’ added Morris.

‘We could easily have had India three wickets down.

‘I thought we bowled really well and created our chances.

‘At the end of the day for a team like India to take 48 overs to get 220 runs shows that.

‘It was important we showed good fight in the field.

‘In our first two games our body language let us down a bit.

‘We addressed that as a team and we were better and stayed in the fight.

‘From our innings we saw that there was a bit of extra bounce in the wicket.

‘Basically we hit hard test match lengths and weren’t far away.’