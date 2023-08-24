Chris Sanders hits another century as Sarisbury Athletic 2nds clinch Hampshire Cricket League title

Chris Sanders, seen here in bowling action for Sarisbury, hit his second Hampshire League hundred of 2023 against Ellingham. Picture: Keith Woodland

He hit an unbeaten 107 off 109 balls as Athletic defeated Ellingham to ensure they will finish top of the Division 3 South table.

Coming in at 33-2, Sanders shared a third wicket stand of 77 with Peter Hammond (43).

Then, after David Banks had fallen for a second-ball duck, he put on 101 for the fifth wicket with Kieran Whitt (36).

Sanders hit 14 fours and a six as Sarisbury, who had elected to bat at Picket Post, closed on 249-5.

Sanders had hit 144 against Hambledon 2nds earlier in the campaign, while he also scored an undefeated 90 against Mudeford.

Ellingham openers Mark Burrett and Keith Bradfield put on 86, but David Banks (3-27) claimed three quick wickets to make it 91-3.

Tom Kitcher, the sixth bowler used by Athletic, finished with 4-17 as the hosts were bowled out for 183 to give Sarisbury their 10th win in 13 completed fixtures.

Waterlooville 2nds sneaked a one-wicket victory over Locks Heath at Rowlands Avenue.

After being inserted, Locks reached 165-4 from their 45 overs with Alex Richardson (45 not out) and Ian Stobbs (42) top scoring.

Skipper Haydn Knight top scored in reply with 48 at the top of the order, but Ville were 89-5 when Adam Brown dismissed Stan Reynolds.

Chris Parker (31) and Harry McBride (23) provided crucial runs with Ville eventually winning in the 35th over.

Portsmouth & Southsea 2nds dismissed hosts Mudeford for 109 - but still lost by 20 runs.

Mani Noor-Spencer (3-45) was the visitors’ leading wicket-taker after the Dorset club had been inserted.

Felix Stanley (2-9) and Jon Ashford (2-17) were also among the wickets, with Matt Williams returning figures of 9-4-12-1. Extras (18) were Mudeford’s joint-highest contributor.

Extras (25) ended up P & S’ top scorer as they were skittled for 89 in reply, Ollie Anderson bagging 5-25.

Stanley (24) was one of only three batters in double figures.

Gavin King hit an unbeaten century in vain as Gosport Borough 2nds were beaten by Bashley 3rds.

King’s 107 not out helped Borough post 252-8 in the New Forest after they had elected to bat.

Teenager Kieran Pardey was stranded agonisingly close to a maiden league century as the hosts cantered to a six-wicket success.

Pardey, who has played for Bashley’s under-15s this year, finished 99 not out.