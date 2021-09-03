City of Portsmouth AC pair Cerys Thomas and Charlotte Pabari produce record-breaking throws at the Hampshire Athletics Championships

Cerys Thomas broke the Championship record in winning the senior women's hammer. Picture: Paul Smith

This event normally takes place, along with the other counties, in early May’ this year, though, every county did their own thing, squeezing the events in where possible, writes PAUL FARRES.

The Championships were without doubt reduced in size by the strange times the sport of athletics has had to endure this year. However, this did not totally distract from the performances - especially in the junior events.

The City of Portsmouth AC picked up just over 50 medals during the Championships with a number of stand-out performances.

Fola Odofin won the under-15 girls 100m and 200m double. Picture: Paul Smith

Cerys Thomas built on her silver at the Welsh Championships to win gold in the senior women’s hammer - setting a new championship best performance with a throw of 51.43m.

This feat was repeated at the other end of the age scale with Charlotte Pabari also smashing the Championship best performance in the Under 13 Javelin (37.62m). Even more remarkably, Pabari will contest the same event next year.

Jack Holt had a busy weekend, winning the javelin, shot and discus events in the under 15 boys age group.

Fola Odofin completed the sprint double in the Under-15 girls age group with times of 12.5 and 26.1 in the 100m and 200m respectively.

Charlotte Pabari won the under-13 girls javelin with a new club record, PB and Hampshire Championship record distance of 37.62m. Picture: Paul Smith

Other gold medallists included Jacob Nelson, Callum Crook, Eniayo Odofin, Sam Kershaw, Matthew Galbraith and Callum Taylor in the under 20 men's section.

Ella Hutton, Maddie Bond, Sadie Blake, Edee Abery and both Holly and Daisy Wilkinson took gold in their respective events in the women’s section.

Perhaps the most emotional win of the day went to senior woman Corin Bearpark in the 800m - her title-winning performance was dedicated to her long term coach, and stalwart of Hampshire athletics, Mike Williams who passed away just a few days prior to the Championships.

He will be a great loss to the sport of athletics.

Jack Holt won three gold medals at the County Championships. Picture: Paul Smith

There were also four gold medal winning performances from Havant AC athletes - Alex Fitzpatrick (hammer), Frankie Witty (100m hurdles), Leon Chappell (300m) and Amber Faull (100m hurdles).

City of Portsmouth AC medallists

Senior men

Silver

Corin Bearpark won the Senior Women's 800m. Picture: Paul Smith

5000m - Paul Cardy (15.36.5)

Shot - Tony Hooker (8.02m)

Hammer - Tony Hooker (17.73)

Javelin - Tony Hooker (33.23m)

Bronze

200m - Harrison Pocock (23.1)

Daisy Wilkinson won the Under-17 Women steeplechase. Picture: Paul Smith

Shot - Philip Gowers (M50, 8.24m)

Javelin - Philip Gowers (M50, 20.27m)

Under-20 men

Gold

200m - Jacob Nelson (22.8)

400m - Eniayo Odofin (51.7)

3000m - Callum Crook (8:39.8)

Triple jump - Matthew Galbraith (11.72)

Javelin - Callum Taylor (67.08)

Silver

100m - Jacob Nelson (11.4)

400m - Alex Cresswell (53.3)

Long jump - Elliott Evans (5.88)

Discus - Tyler Pattison (39.36)

Bronze

100m - Noah Stocker (11.9)

Long jump - Noah Stocker (5.08)

Discus - Elliott Evans (36.32)

Under-17 men

Gold

200m - Samuel Wright (23.1)

Silver

800m - Bradley Whitlock (2.00.0)

Bronze

Discus - Toby Wootton (35.47)

Under-15 boys

Gold

Shot - Jack Holt (12.30)

Discus - Jack Holt (32.91)

Javelin - Jack Holt (46.24)

Silver

800m - Mackenzie Van Laun (2.11.1)

Bronze

Javelin - Mackenzie Van Laun (35.67)

Under-13 boys

Silver

200m - James Fox (27.6)

Long jump - James Fox (4.39)

Bronze

800m - Oscar Reynolds (2.20.4)

Senior women

Gold

800m - Corin Bearpark (2.16.3)

Hammer - Cerys Thomas (51.43 - championship best)

Under-20 women

Gold

1500m - Holly Wilkinson (4.46.4)

Silver

800m - Isabelle Brydon (2.44.2)

Long jump - Ella Hartwell (4.53)

Under-17 women

Gold

300m - Sadie Blake (42.6)

1500m steeplechase - Daisy Wilkinson (5.39.6)

Silver

200m - Chloe Ramsay (26.5)

Bronze

1500m steeplechase - Emily Lee (6.52.8)

Under-15 girls

Gold

100m - Fola Odofin (12.5)

200m - Fola Odofin (26.1)

Triple jump - Ella Hutton (9.58)

Silver

Long jump - Ella Hutton (4.59)

Bronze

800m - Daisy Moody (2:27.4)

Under-13 girls

Gold

Shot - Edee Abery (9.04)

Javelin - Charlotte Pabari (37.62 - championship best)

Havant AC

Alex Fitzpatrick (gold, Senior men, hammer, 34.31m)

Joseph Wiggins (silver, under-20 men, 800m, 2:19.7)

Campbell Laird (silver, under-20 men, 1,500m, 4.09.7)

Frankie Witty (gold, U17 men, 100m hurdles, 14.5)

Leon Chappell (gold, U15 boys, 300m, 39.8)

Oliver Priston (bronze, U15 boys, discus, 21.28)

Bethany Sherrell (bronze, senior women, 3000m, 12.41.7)

Amber Faull (gold, U20 women, 800m, 2.25.1

Eden Canning (silver, U20 women, 100m hurdles, 17.6)