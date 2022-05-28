City of Portsmouth AC's Luke Shaw wins second Lakeside 5k series race of 2022 season - report and pictures

The City of Portsmouth AC member clocked 15:39 - a faster time than ever recorded in 242 5k Lakeside parkruns (Lachlan Wellington’s 15:43 time).
Southampton University’s Tom Epton (15:55) was second behind Shaw, with Chichester Runners’ James Baker - who won the first race of the 2022 Lakeside series in 15:48 - two seconds adrift in third.
Havant AC’s Lewis Banner was sixth in 16:20 with clubmate Craig Berryman 10th in 16:47.
First female to finish was under-15 girl Laila Hellyer (Worthing & District Harriers) in 18:08. Her twin sister, Lillie, was three seconds and two places behind.
The three remaining races in the series take place on June 22, July 27 and August 24.