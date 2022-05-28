City of Portsmouth AC's Luke Shaw wins second Lakeside 5k series race of 2022 season - report and pictures

The City of Portsmouth AC member clocked 15:39 - a faster time than ever recorded in 242 5k Lakeside parkruns (Lachlan Wellington’s 15:43 time).

Southampton University’s Tom Epton (15:55) was second behind Shaw, with Chichester Runners’ James Baker - who won the first race of the 2022 Lakeside series in 15:48 - two seconds adrift in third.

Havant AC’s Lewis Banner was sixth in 16:20 with clubmate Craig Berryman 10th in 16:47.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City of Portsmouth AC juniors ahead of the Lakeside Series 5k run. Picture by Paul Smith.

First female to finish was under-15 girl Laila Hellyer (Worthing & District Harriers) in 18:08. Her twin sister, Lillie, was three seconds and two places behind.

The three remaining races in the series take place on June 22, July 27 and August 24.

City of Portsmouth's Luke Shaw, left, was the race winner. Picture: Paul Smith.

The second Lakeside Series 5k run of 2022. Picture by Paul Smith.

Lakeside Series 5k. Picture by Paul Smith.

Start of the latest Lakeside 5k series run. Picture by Paul Smith

City of Portsmouth's Isla Sanders. Picture by Paul Smith

Lakeside 5k series. Picture by Paul Smith

Craig Berryman (Havant AC). Picture by Paul Smith