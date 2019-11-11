City of Portsmouth athlete Olivia Breen delighted with World Para Championships medal

OLIVIA Breen has had a long and tough season but believes consistency was the key to her bronze at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai.

The City of Portsmouth athlete entered the T38 long jump event ranked third in the world, and added to an already-impressive international record by edging onto the podium in the Middle East.

And while the 23-year-old was delighted to register a jump of 4.93m - in the event that she won in London two years earlier - she says her work at the competition is far from finished.

‘I’m really happy; after such a long season, it was great to have a such a good competition,’ she said.

‘I just gave it my all – the wind was very frustrating but I did the best I could in those conditions. There is nothing we could do so I just went for it.

‘I couldn’t believe how consistent my series was – I don’t often have that. But my training has been going so well, so I’m really pleased with how I performed.

‘I came into this competition ranked third, so it means a lot to win the bronze medal. All the hard work has paid off.’

Breen, who has celebral palsy, finished 38cms behind champion Luca Ekler of Hungary, who set a new Championship record, with Russian Margarita Goncharova taking silver.

‘I now need to get ready for the 100m, I’m so excited for that. I’m hoping for a medal but whatever happens, happens.’

The 100m is taking place on Tuesday, with Breen aiming for another medal to go alongside her bronze over the same distance at last year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast - the event where she also won the long jump.

