City of Portsmouth’s Charlotte Pabari sets Hampshire Athletics Championship record

Charlotte Pabari set a new championship best performance on her way to double gold at the 2023 Hampshire Athletics Championships.

The City of Portsmouth member won the under-15 girls javelin with a throw of 42.87m – over six metres further than runner-up Abigail McBriar (Winchester & District, 36.70m).

The previous record had stood for 15 years, and was held by Team Southampton’s Freya Jones (42.29m).

Portsmouth athletes now hold four county bests at under-15 girls level – Pabari joining Amanda McCoy (200m 25.1s, 1980),

Josie Czura (1500m, 4:33.05m, 2014) and Serena Vincent (shot, 12.90m, 2016) in the record books.

Charlotte also won the shot gold medal, recording 12.01m – well clear of runner-up Bethany Mballa (Winchester & District, 10.30m).

Lily Baggott was another CoP athlete to scoop two titles, claiming a sprint double.

She won the under-20 women’s 100m in a time of 12.30s and the 200m in 25.13s.

Team-mate Chloe Ramsay (12.48s) was second in the shorter distance, with Ayomide Cole (Basingstoke & Mid Hants, 25.86s) runner-up in the longer one.

Trinity Gaisford was the joint-winner of the high jump, recording 1.50m – the same height as Eva-Raine Clark (Jersey) –

the pair five cms clear of Lenka Addington (Basingstoke & Mid Hants).

Elena Muelas was third in two events – the 800m (2:23.62m) and the 1500m (4:55.63m). The titles were won by Kate Bain (Guernsey, 2:15.15m) and

Annie Mann (Winchester & District, 4:39.35m) respectively.

Naomi Holdsworth (32.86m) was runner-up in the discus, behind Olivia Austin (Southampton, 40.74m).

There was a golden double for Florence East in the under-17 women’s running events, landing both the 800m and the 1500m.

In the former, she clocked 2:13.70m to pip Darcey Hodgson (Guernsey, 2:13.77), while in the longer race her time of 4:36.30m saw her home ahead of Imogen Edwards (Basingstoke & Mid Hants, 4:41.25m).

In both events Emma Smart, of CoP, was third – in 2:16.12m and 4:45.51m respectively.

Folakemi Odofin won the 100m in 12.46s, ahead of Elsie Brindle (Winchester, 12.52s), while Ella Hutton (10.66m) won the triple jump.

Hutton was also third in the long jump, her 4.98m distance comparing to the 5.41m recorded by champion Mia Judd (Winchester).

There were two third places for CoP athletes in the under-13 girls category.

Vida-Pascaline Pericard (28.75s) and Lina Lockrose (10.83) won bronze in the 200m and javelin respectively.

