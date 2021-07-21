Clanfield opener Alex Andrews hammers magnificent 184 in Hampshire League victory over Fair Oak

Clanfield's Alex Andrews blasted a stunning 184 against Fair Oak 4ths in Division 6 SE of the Hampshire League. Picture: Keith Woodland

On only his third appearance of the league season, he struck a magnificent 184 out of a team total of 261-4 against Fair Oak 4ths.

Andrews faced 122 deliveries and struck 22 fours and four sixes as he compiled an amazing 70.4 per cent of his side’s runs.

Mike Collins scored just 13 in a first wicket stand of 78 with Andrews, before Steve Perkins - the next highest scorer with 23 - helped him add a further 99 for the second wicket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrews has mainly been playing Sunday friendly cricket for DACD this year. Skippering the team, he has not been dismissed in his last 10 innings.

Prior to taking apart the Fair Oak bowling, Andrews’ highest score was 91 for DACD in a friendly against Droxford in 2017.

Oak were dismissed for 173 in reply, losing by 88 runs. Only two of their nine batsmen reached double figures - skipper Alex Corbett-Ball (60 not out) and Ian Bass (66).

Clanfield skipper Matt Bradley was his side’s most successful bowler (2-14).

Gosport Borough 3rds defeated clubmates Gosport 4ths at Privett Park.

Dan Higgins (41) and Graham Bradley-Turner (31) took the 4ths to 60-1 - before Alvin Sajijohn (3-21) reduced them to 68-4.

The 4ths then lost three late wickets for eight runs to be restricted to 118-8 (Gary Kitchin 2-11, Stuart Bogg 2-17).

Jim Higgins (2-19) dismissed both 3rds openers cheaply, before Scott Rodwell (35) and Bogg (23) added 55 for the third wicket.

Gosport slipped from 75-2 to 77-5, but captain Shaun Harris’ unbeaten 23 helped his side win by four wickets in the 37th over.

Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths raced to a seven-wicket victory over Purbrook 3rds.

Purbrook were dismissed for 137 with two balls of their 40-over allocation remaining at Langstone Harbour.

Stephen Pinhorne (3-11 off eight overs), Harry Yard (2-11) and James Curwood (2-15) got among the wickets for P & S.

Extras (26, including 20 wides) top scored for Purbrook with opener Roy Marsh (23) and No 10 James Harradine (22) highest with the bat/

P & S reached their target in only 22 overs, after openers Mohit Patel (41) and Curwood (24) had laid good foundations.