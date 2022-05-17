Copnor and Stoke Sharks joint top of the Portsmouth Billiards League

Kev Harding and Ant Lacey gave Copnor a fine start with wins, the latter coming from behind to triumph 200-195.

Mick Hall won his game 200-176 before Cowplain got off the mark thanks to Pete Gorvin’s 200-168 victory.

The last two games were close with Copnor’s Steve Hughes, giving away a 100 start, winning 200-177 and Steve Toms edging a close battle with Gary Curtis 200-196 thanks to a decisive 28 break at the end. Overall, Copnor won 1,168-1,094 to collect the bonus point.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ant Lacey helped Copnor A & E to victory in their latest Portsmouth Billiards League fixture.

Pompey Royals enjoyed life on the road as they beat Cowplain Misfits 5-2.

Chad Wainwright (200-194) and Dave Chivers (200-199) got the Royals off to a goof start, but Misfits levelled through wins for Dean Bates and Steve Dewhurst .

The Royals saved the best to last as John Wilson and Paul Chivers got their side over the line, winning 1,135-1,103 overall to take the extra point.

Stoke Sharks triumphed 4-3 at Waterlooville C. Gary Wilton and Rob Derry Jnr got the home side off to a great start, winning 200-185 and 200-170 respectively.

The Sharks finally got going thanks to Stuart Burton (200-189) but that was cancelled out by Darren Harper.

Chris Bishop and Phil Ledington took Sharks over the line with Bishop making breaks of 37 and 32. Sharks took the extra point thanks to their 1,141-1,052 to top the table alongside Copnor A & E.

Bellair X lost the first three games to Portchester X, but ended up winning 4-3.