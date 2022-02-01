Roger Winkworth. Picture: Mick Young

They whitewashed a capable Generation Iridium side with hat-tricks for Taylor, Roger Winkworth and Paul May.

Soberton defeated a strong Generation Rhodium side 8-2 with a hat-trick from Dave Woodacre, two from Richard Billings and two from Dave Kelsey, who impressed on his first appearance of the season.

Title favourites Portsmouth Purple defeated Knowle Valiant 8-2 with reserve Billy Blades winning twice alongside trebles for Hampton and Beale. Jarratt edged out Blades in five sets and had a close four-setter with the formidable Beale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emsworth Eagles crushed Cowplain Alexandra 9-1 with maximums from Long, Fitzgerald and Gess, who showed his ice cool temperament in a defensive battle against Bone.

Generation Platinum whitewashed Knowle Rovers with Cooksley, Chamberlain and Hyde all unbeaten. Baldwin enjoyed a close rubber against Cooksley.

Linsell (3) and Rob Lewis (2) helped Portsmouth Black beat Satellites 6-4. Poole responded with a brace.

Division 2 title favourites Pompey Red whitewashed Oysters with their regular trio.

Knowle Tenacity suffered a 6-4 loss to Saturn which has given Puffins the chance of finishing runners-up.

Cooper claimed a hat-trick but the usual Saturn line-up took them to a surprise win.

St Clares caned Pluto 9-1 with trebles for Gemmell and Morgan. Fearn beat Wiggins to avoid the whitewash.

Cobalt thrashed Soberton B 8-2 with hat-tricks from Francis Yeong and Adrian Wong.

Division 3 leaders Generation Gold hammered Soberton C 10-0 with Sheldon, Jayne and Jack Smith romping to maximus.

Title rivals Cygnets also claimed a whitewash victory, against Magenta. However, Roland Grant was unlucky to go down in the final set in two rubbers and Shaw lost in five sets to Amy Jones.

Cowplain Crimson won 9-1 against Bluebell Pirates as George and Jerry Wilson claimed hat-tricks and Derek Wilson won twice.

Azure were delighted to edge out Emerald 6-4 thanks to Palacz (3) and Mark Taylor. McLennan claimed a consolation double.