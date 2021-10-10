Craneswater’s Carter off to a storming start as Portsmouth Snooker League returns for the first time since the pandemic began

Ian Carter won two frames for Craneswater. Picture: Neil Marshall

Ian Carter led the way for Craneswater by winning both of his frames, including a great 51 break, as local competitive snooker returned for the first time since the first national lockdown in March 2020, writes STEVE TOMS.

His efforts were backed up by Mick Kirby and his son Rob, who also made a 39 break, while Adrian Biding won both of his frames to give Craneswater a superb start to the season. Matt Paffett won two frames for the posties.

Portchester X came up against professional Jamie Wilson, who won his two frames as Waterlooville A claimed an 8-4 victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portchester captain Jason Tame won both his frames, with Lee Gaylor and Mark Kingswell chipping in a frame apiece.

Ville’s Richie Burnett and captain Dusty Tingley also won two frames, the latter making a 38 break, and Phil Watson produced a 40 break in winning one of his frames.

Emsworth defeated Bellair 7-5 in a tight match.

Bellair’s Greg Jones ran in breaks of 44 and 31 on the way to winning his match. Emsworth’s Greg Harding won both of his frames and the game was won by Chris Hardyman, who claimed both of his frames.

Craneswater R didn’t hold back in the opening game of the Division 2 season as they crushed Waterlooville D 11-1.

Grant Vernon, James Sorrell (including a 31 break), Rod McBain, Pete Parsons and Colin Sullivan all won their matches. The only success for Waterlooville was Craig Skeggs who drew his game to avoid a whitewash.

Bellair X started the season well with a convincing 9-3 victory against Waterlooville Xcels.

Andy Howell gave Bellair a good start by winning both frames and Dave Riddell and Kenny Morgan carried on the good work, both winning two frames to take their side over the line. Steve Scott and C Archer both won a frame apiece.

Cowplain Z could be early contenders for promotion as they started well with a 10-2 victory over Emsworth B. Heath Smith, Steve Hughes, Dave Parsons and Frank Baxter all won their matches 2-0 with Dave Rees compiling a break of 32 in his match.

Emsworth’s sole highlight was Wayne Talley winning a brace.

Craneswater Q triumphed 8-4 at Waterlooville C.

Craneswater pair Tony Lee and Ian Russell both won two frames and, with Jamie Sawyer making a 31 break at the end, the win was complete. For the home side there were draws for Dave Pink, Gary Wilton and Barry Woolley.

Cowplain B began their Division 3 season off with a close contest, edging past Cowplain Misfits 7-5.

The reliable Dave Weedon won his two frames for Misfits and Ryan Houghton was also successful. Cowplain started well with Pete Gorvin winning both of his frames, and Jamie Curtis and Wayne Garrett took their team over the line.

Waterlooville Bananas won their first home game 7-5 against Cowplain Gas.

Paul Lees won his two frames for Gas but it fell short as Waterlooville’s Chris Potter also won a brace and Steve Ball kept his nerve to win both his frames and take his side over the finishing line.

Waterlooville Butler Boys defeated Broadoak SC 7-5.

Broadoak’s Gerry Wheeler began well, winning his two frames, but Ville’s Shaun Croxford managed a 47 break in winning his two frames.

St John Sylvester claimed two frames to clinch Ville’s victory.

Alexandra Bowls (ABC) and Pompey Royals couldn’t be split as they played out a 6-6 draw.