James Vince became the fifth English qualified player to reach 8,000 career T20 runs last night. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images

The Hampshire captain struck a wonderful unbeaten 129 as the Hawks defeated Somerset by 14 runs in a South group fixture at Taunton last night.

Vince’s fourth T20 hundred - and his second in seven days after 100 against Kent last Friday - took his T20 tally to 8,053 in what was his 288th innings since making his debut for Hampshire 12 years ago.

Only Alex Hales (9,749 runs from 343 innings), Luke Wright (8,527 from 320), Jos Buttler (8,198 from 293) and Ravi Bopara (8,185 from 384) among English qualified players have scored more.

Vince is the 21st batter to have scored at least 8,000 T20 runs, with the list headed by West Indian superstar Chris Gayle with 14,562 runs from 455 innings. Gayle has scored 22 hundreds - the next highest is eight by Australian pair David Warner and Aaron Finch.

With 4,727 runs, Vince is now second in the all-time English county T20 runscorers list, behind Wright (5,026). But he is leading the way in the race to finish as this season’s highest Blast scorer with 528 runs at 66.00. Vince currently holds the record of most Blast runs in a single season, 710 in 2015.

Vince’s innings at Taunton was also the highest innings by a Hampshire player in the county’s 241-match T20 history.

It beat Michael Lumb’s unbeaten 124 against Essex at The Ageas Bowl 13 years earlier.

Last night’s century was the ninth three-figure innings by a Hampshire player since T20 cricket was first played in 2003. Vince occupies three of the top four spots - his 107 not out against Worcestershire in 2014 being the third highest and his 102 against Sussex last year the fourth best.

Vince’s 129 was almost the joint-ninth highest innings in English T20 history.

Top 20 English T20 innings

161 - Adam Lyth (Yorkshire v Northants, 2017).

158*- Brendon McCullum (Warwickshire v Derbyshire, 2015).

153 - Luke Wright (Sussex v Essex, 2014).

152* - Graham Napier (Essex v Sussex, 2008).

151* - Chris Gayle (Somerset v Kent, 2015).

141* - Cameron White (Somerset v Worcs, 2006).

136 - Joe Clarke (Notts v Northants, 2001).

131 - Aaron Finch (Surrey v Sussex, 2018).

131 - Ian Bell (Warwickshire v Northants, 2018).

129* - James Vince (Hampshire v Somerset, 2022).

129 - Dan Christian (Middlesex v Kent, 2014).

129 - Cameron Delport (Essex v Surrey, 2019).

Vince hit 10 sixes last night, which is the highest ever total in one innings by a Hampshire player in T20 history. The record is still held by Essex’s Graham Napier, who cleared the ropes 16 times against Sussex at Chelmsford in 2008.

Meanwhile, Hampshire’s 208-5 total at Taunton was their seventh highest T20 score. It wasn’t their highest of the year, though, as they had posted 221-3 against Kent. It wasn’t even their highest ever at Taunton - Hampshire scored 216-5 (Vince 22) there in 2010 (and still lost!)