Cuestars Seniors Tour success for Fareham potter Dharminder Singh Lilly

The Fareham-based former IBSF World Masters champion defeated Paul Ganley (Chessington) 2-1 in the final at Woking Snooker Centre.

Ganley - on his Seniors Tour debut - took the scrappy opening frame of the match, which was live streamed.

The reds went a little awkward in the next before a 45 break from Lilly proved decisive.

Dharmminder Singh Lilly

Lilly closed the match out with runs of 58 and 43 in the decider.

Mary Talbot-Deegan (Angmering, West Sussex), who is eighth on the World Women’s Snooker Tour one-year rankings, didn’t drop a frame before her 2-1 quarter-final defeat by Steve Allen (Southampton).

Allen reached the last-four for the first time since winning a leg in Swindon more than eight years ago.

The high-quality field for the Parris Cues-sponsored event returned 33 breaks of 40 or more. Mark Leonard (Ripley) produced the highest of 84.

Cuestars director John Hunter takes a 13-point lead over Martin Wallace (Wokingham) into the eighth and final leg at Waterlooville Sports Bar on Sunday, June 5.

Wallace was the only other player to take a frame off Lilly.

ROUND-ROBIN GROUP POSITIONS

GROUP A: 1st, Jaf Singh (Woking SC); 2nd, John Monckton (Top Q Club, Gloucester); 3rd, John Hunter (Salisbury SC); 4th, David Moritz (Eastcote Billiards Club).

GROUP B: 1st, Dharminder Singh Lilly (Fareham SC); 2nd, Alan Harvey (Chertsey Social Club); 3rd, Aaron Downey (Sovereign SC, Farnborough); 4th, Martin Wallace (Crucible, Newbury).

GROUP C: 1st, Steve Wheatland (Chandlers Ford SC); 2nd, Neil Carroll (Chandlers Ford SC); 3rd, Martyn McEnroy (Woking SC); 4th, Alan Marty (Staines Cons).

GROUP D: 1st, Paul Ganley (Rhodrons Club); 2nd, Steve Allen (Totton Rec); 3rd, Darren Johnson (Petersfield Bowls & Snooker Club); 4th, Robert Toulouse (Sovereign SC, Farnborough).

GROUP E: 1st, Tony Edwards (Sovereign SC, Farnborough; 2nd, Gavin Bolsover (Woking SC); 3rd, David Brock (Exeter SC); 4th, Jean-Marc Bancilhon (Woking SC).

GROUP F: 1st, Mary Talbot-Deegan (Frames, Coulsdon); 2nd, Martin Chubb; 3rd, Steve Read (Chandlers Ford SC); 4th, Phil Vowels (West Byfleet Social Club).

GROUP G: 1st, Mark Leonard (Woking SC); 2nd, Neil Jefferis (Ightham Club); 3rd, Alex Greenham (Greenbaize, Bournemouth); 4th, Finlay Palmer (Sidcup & Foots Cray United Services Club); 5th, Stephen Hills (Northfleet Traders Club, Gravesend).

GROUP H: 1st, Matt Ford (Sunninghill Comrades Club); 2nd, Paul Morrison (Staines Cons); 3rd, Terry Burke (Frames, Coulsdon); 4th, Alan Darken (Feltham Constitutional Club); 5th, Ketan Gohel (Hounslow Social Club).

KNOCKOUT RESULTS

LAST-16 (10 pts): Harvey 2-1 J Singh, Jefferis 2-1 Ford, Edwards 2-1 Chubb, Ganley 2-1 Carroll, Allen 2-0 Wheatland, Talbot-Deegan 2-0 Bolsover, Leonard 2-1 Morrison. Lilly 2-0 Monckton.

QUARTER-FINALS (12 pts, £15): Harvey 2-0 Jefferis, Ganley 2-1 Edwards, Allen 2-1 Talbot-Deegan, Lilly 2-0 Leonard.

SEMI-FINALS (15 pts, £30): Ganley 2-1 Harvey, Lilly 2-0 Allen.