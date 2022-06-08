Fareham Running Club member Hughes completed event number 200 overall and his 191st at the Cams Hall Estate course to bring up quite the individual milestone.

On a weekend marking The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration, Hughes - who made it around the 5k distance in a time of 26mins 02secs - wore a 'Team GB' T-shirt while he proudly held a Union Jack flag at the finish on what proved a special few days for the nation as a whole.

Oliver Nater was the first of the 227 finishers at the Fareham course, with Croydon Harriers’ Madeline Armstrong Plieth leading the way for the females and eighth overall (20:20).

Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun welcomed just under 400 finishers for their staging over the celebratory weekend. Tonbridge AC's first-time visitor Neil McClements headed up the total of 378 runners who managed to make it around the distance (17:10). Stubbington Green Runners’ Lucy May was first female to make it back in a time of 20:49.

For The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Havant parkrun staging, there were a total of 189 finishers. Heading things up at the Staunton Country Park event was teenager Joe O'Brien (18:15), while Victory AC's Hannah Lowry was the first female (21:39).

City parkrun events welcomed a little more than 550 finishers at three separate courses over the celebratory extended bank holiday weekend.

In total, there were 552 runners who made it around the 5k distances at Southsea, Portsmouth Lakeside and Great Salterns.

On the seafront at Southsea, Adam Dart headed up the finishing total of 308 in a time of 17:40. PGS Yellow runner Amy Chaplin was the first female to make it back on the esplanade course (19:36).

Elsewhere, Steven Amos was the first of the 158 finishers who completed the Portsmouth Lakeside event (17:33). Denmead Striders' Nicola Thomas was first female to make it home at the Lakeside venue in a time of 22:54.

Finally, the Tangier Road Great Salterns course welcomed Chichester Runners & AC run enthusiast James Baker and he was first to make it home for the second week in succession (17:50). Karen Williams, a first time visitor to the city-based course, led the way for the females (23:25).

