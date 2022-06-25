Former Gloucestershire player James Fuller, right, was among the wickets as Hampshire win at T20 Blast tie last night in Bristol. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Hawks posted 178-7 after losing the toss, opener Ben McDermott leading the way with 50, including two sixes and five fours. Ryan Higgins claimed 3-24.

In reply, the hosts slumped to 64-4 before James Bracey (40) and Jack Taylor (37) doubled that total for the sixth wicket and Benny Howell blasted 34 off just 13 balls as they closed on 169-7.

Former Gloucestershire player James Fuller was the pick of an impressive Hawks attack with 2-23 from his four overs as the Hawks moved into the top four in the group with two games remaining.

Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir did an excellent job for Gloucestershire in the initial six-over powerplay, removing both Hampshire top scorers from their victory over Somerset at Taunton 24 hours earlier.

James Vince, who went into the game as the leading run-maker in the Blast with 528, added 15 to that tally before edging a back-foot forcing shot through to wicketkeeper Bracey in the third over.

It was 49-2 in the sixth when Tom Prest departed to another Bracey catch, advancing to drive Amir, who went on to take two for 31.

By then McDermott had his eye in, pulling a six and a four off successive balls from England ODI newcomer David Payne. The Australian plundered another ten runs off two deliveries in the tenth over, sent down by leg-spinner Taylor.

Tom Smith put a brake on the scoring rate by bowling Joe Weatherley for 17 with a ball that turned in the 12th over, which saw McDermott move to a 36-ball half-century.

He was bowled around his legs, moving across his stumps, by Payne in the next over to make it 103-4.

Ross Whiteley threatened briefly, hitting Smith for a four and six before falling leg-before, swinging across a full toss from Higgins, who also sent back Toby Albert in the 16th over.

But Fuller (22) and Liam Dawson (20 not out) ensured the Hawks of a competitive total with a seventh-wicket stand of 38 from 20 balls.

The home side’s reply started badly when Miles Hammond was caught at extra cover off the second ball, bowled by Chris Wood.

Chris Dent provided early momentum with three successive fours of Wood’s second over before two quick wickets in the final one of the powerplay.

Fuller had Ian Cockbain caught off a leading edge for 19 and then bowled Dent through the gate for 24 to leave Gloucestershire 48-3.

Brad Wheal had Glenn Phillips caught at mid-off off a miscue with no addition to the score and, with rain in the air, the hosts were suddenly behind the required rate under DLS.

Their position worsened in the eighth over when Dawson turned a ball past Higgins outside edge and bowled him for nine. By the halfway point in their innings, Gloucestershire were 78-5, requiring a further 101.

It never looked on as the Hawks bowlers and Fuller in particular held their nerve to contain Bracey and Taylor, who was dropped on 11, but could never completely find his timing.

Both players hit straight sixes in the 15th over, bowled by Wheal. But when Bracey was caught at long-off in the 17th, the asking rate was up around 14 an over.

A brilliant late onslaught by ex-Hampshire player Howell, with three fours and two sixes, was not enough and Taylor's wicket in the last over ended Gloucestershire hopes.

Dawson said: ‘Coming down this way during the week we knew we faced two huge games and to take four points from them is fantastic.

‘Tonight we played on a good pitch with a short boundary on one side. The game got closer than it might have been in the end, but full credit again to our death bowlers for closing it out.

‘It's pleasing to have seen them perform under pressure for the second successive night as we approach the business end of the tournament.

‘I was pleased to get the wicket of Ryan Higgins at a time when the ball just started to skid on. But most of all I am happy with the win. We have put things right after our first four group games and are now playing good, clever cricket.’