Derby loss for Portsmouth in Southampton on a day when all the club’s South Central League women’s teams were beaten

Miranda Cooper couldn't prevent Portsmouth 3rds losing their South Central League derby to US Portsmouth 1sts 2-0. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The visitors began well, looking to press high on the turnover. They were strong, dominating Southampton in the early stages of the half, moving the ball through the team well. Unfortunately, Portsmouth weren't able to create any chances in the attacking quarter and Southampton soon counter attacked, building momentum.

A 2 v 1 against keeper Harriet Read saw Southampton take the lead, but Portsmouth controlled the rest of the half with confident transfers around the back between defenders Molly McMaster, Nadz Moore, Jess Smith and Anne Eadie.

There were a few chances where Portsmouth broke the gain line, getting the ball to midfielder Zoe Wimshurst who was able to find Jen Smith and Lauren Stewart out wide.

Half-time called for some small changes from coach Alf Wimshurst which gave the team some focus going into the second half.

But Southampton came out strong after the break and their second goal came from a ball deflected high above Read’s gloves and just under the bar.

Portsmouth sustained comfortable periods of game control throughout the second half but the forward line were just not able to finish it off.

This week Portsmouth face mid-table Salisbury at home.

Portsmouth 2nds were handed a 7-2 drubbing by Southampton University 1sts in South Central Division 2 South.

They fell behind early on and were 4-0 in arrears at the interval.

Portsmouth hit back when Emily Dunkason netted a rebound after Emily Crowcroft’s shot had been parried by the keeper.

The University responded by moving into a 7-1 lead, with Jess Richardson seeing a penalty flick saved during that period. But it was Portsmouth who grabbed the final goal, Hannah Howard setting up Louisa McKay to score a second consolation.

Portsmouth player of the match was awarded to keeper Kezia Winter.

Portsmouth 3rds made a strong start to their South Central Division 1 Solent derby against US Portsmouth 1sts at HMS Temeraire - only to lose 2-0.

Miranda Cooper and Ali Thomas were prominent down the wings and there were a couple of near misses from Becky Clay.

US took the lead following a goal line scramble in the second half, and quickly added a second.

Isabel Slack made some fantastic interceptions throughout the whole game, earning her the Portsmouth player of the match award.