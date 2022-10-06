Double-doink drama - how the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings ensured NFL's return to London kicked off in style

But on Sunday, the eyes of the NFL world were transfixed on the Premier League side’s spectacular new home as America’s Game made its eagerly-anticipated return to the capital.

And on this occasion, no-one was leaving disappointed - not even the New Orleans Saints who were dramatically edged out 28-25 by the Minnesota Vikings (3-1).

A cliche, perhaps, with the Black and Gold now 1-3 after week four of the new season.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson celebrates his three-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

But even they - unmistakably heartbroken by kicker Will Lutz’s fourth-quarter double-doink with 24 game seconds left on the clock - will have appreciated the spectacle that was served up, not just for the 60,639 fans in the attendance but the global audience that watched on.

The NFL international series has been coming to this side of the pond since 2007, when the New York Giants beat the Miami Dolphins 13-10 in a regular season game in front of more than 81,000 fans at Wembley

Since then the crowds have multiplied beyond anyone’s wildest dreams, with the now three-game 2022 series seeing six-hour-plus queues for tickets when they were released online in the summer.

Wembley, along with the NFL-purposed-built Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - which once again hosts two games this year - will therefore welcome more than 200,000 fans through their gates this month as the UK and Europe get to see some of the game’s finest live in action, bolstering the finances of Spurs in the process.

Many more will have been left disappointed as tickets were snapped up without remorse for those left wanting.

And that regret will be paramount this coming Sunday when the Green Bay Packers - the last NFL side to make the journey across the Atlantic - and their XLV Super Bowl MVP and 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, arrive to take on the Giants.

Tom Brady may be the GOAT, but Rodgers’ significance to the modern game cannot be underestimated and he will no doubt have been the sole reason why thousands of fans waited patiently in the queue for tickets - only to be left disappointed.

Let’s get back to Sunday’s game between the Vikings and the Saints, though, and the treat that was served up.

The north London venue for game number 31 on these shores was already rocking hours before kick-off

If you’ve ever been lucky to go to an FA Cup final - multiply that by 10 for atmosphere.

With the music on full volume, the national anthems of both the States and GB sung at lung-busting levels and the fans loving every second of it, the party was on, and it failed to diminish during three hours of action-packed drama.

Indeed, the half-time entertainment provided by the outlandish Yungblud gave the fans the best chance to take stock of what was happening on the field of play.

Touch downs, sackings, fumbles, fake plays, field goals - the game had it all and was finely poised throughout, despite the Saints trailing from the Vikings’ opening drive.

Dennis Allen’s side only got their noses in front in the fourth quarter thanks to Taysom Hill’s two-yard TD and Jarvis Laundry’s catch from Andy Dalton for the extra point.

Yet their lead was soon overtaken as the Vikings - back in London for a third time - regained the lead thanks to kicker Greg Joseph.

Lutz got the Saints back to within three points with a 61-yard field goal and had the chance to take the game to overtime with a 60-yard attempt with just seconds remaining.

Yet there was to be no repeat of his Herculean effort just moments before, with the upright and then the crossbar denying him his moment.

A double-doink to deny the Who Dat’ Nation and the fans the chance to indulge their love of the game further with a fee more plays.

In fairness, Lutz & Co will need a pick-me-up before they take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 5.

But they will know they played their part - alongside QB Kirk Cousin’s Vikings in another dramatic day of NFL action on this side of the Atlantic.

Rodgers and the Packers have a lot to live up to this Sunday.