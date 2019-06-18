Have your say

Druids Arms A booked their place in the semi-finals of the Denise Neale Challenge Cup with a 5-4 victory over Shearer Arms in the Portsmouth Men’s Summer League.

Brett Smith started Druids off in style with a 160 finish but Bruce Baker immediately pulled Shearer level, writes Lee Todd.

Druids regained the lead as Ray Marsh was awarded a walkover.

But Shearer squared the match again with a win from Lee Brothers.

Brian Dickson moved Druids ahead for the third time but once more Shearer restored parity with Dan Legg scoring 180.

Druids wasted no further time in securing the match as Neil Hallett, with a 16-darter, and Charlie Hymers gave them an insurmountable lead, leaving Ricky Udy to take a late consolation for Shearer.

Lord Chichester B beat Jolly Taxpayer C 6-3 to knock them out of the competition.

Chichester had a 14-dart leg from Mike Feaver, along with 17-dart efforts by Kevin Gilchrist and Justin Hughes.

Taxpayer also had 17-darters from Steve Humby and David Smith, an 18-dart leg by Gary Smith, and maximums from Humby and Lee O’Donovan.

James Scammell fired a 180 as Stag B became the only side outside the top flight to reach the last four, beating Apsley House 5-3.

Old House at Home progressed to the semi-finals of the Ron Neale Shield with a 7-2 triumph against British Queen.

House rattled off six on the trot as Kevin Gamblin, John O’Shea, Ian Sprake, Barry Longhurst, Bradley Gilmour and Simon Longhurst gave them an insurmountable lead.

Queen’s Steve Clarke got his side off the mark before Adrian Jones added House’s sixth and John Major was awarded a walkover for Queen.

Joining House in the next round are George & Dragon who demolished Newcome Arms B 8-1.

Clarence Gardens and Artillery Arms were both gifted walkovers.

Mermaid completed a convincing 8-1 win over Stag A in the quarter-finals of the Pompey Cup.

Richard Platt, Stuart Edwards, Bill Messenbird, James Woolley, James Poulter, Mick McDaid and Arnie Le Rouge propelled Mermaid into an 8-0 lead before Stag’s Roy Sands prevented a whitewash.

Jay Gill won the last leg for Mermaid.

No other matches were played in the Pompey Cup as Graham Arms and Derby Tavern were awarded walkovers in their matches while Harvest Home had a bye.

Stag B’s Danny Browne and John Andrews fired in 15 and 18-dart legs, with Browne hitting 100 and 101 finishes as they booked their place in the last eight of the pairs competition.

They will be joined in the final by Mike Feaver and Darren Barnes, Dave Patourel and Ryan Davey (all Lord Chichester B), Dan Shambrooke and Lee Robinson (Clarence Gardens), Ricky Williams and Joe Davies (Admiral Drake B), Liam Jafkins and Chris Jafkins (Rose in June C), Tom Stillwell and Neil Munro (Pelham Arms) and Lee Scattergood and Adam Fieldman (Jolly Taxpayer C) who will all contest the pairs finals at Phoenix North End on September 3.

Mark Barnes and James Scammell (Stag B) threw a 14-darter in the preliminary rounds while Barry Stevens (Admiral Drake B) notched a 136 finish.