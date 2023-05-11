Motorsport prospect Tyler Ward receiving a trophy. Picture: mkpics.net Motorsport Photography

Eight-year-old Tyler Ward is set to compete in the Spedeworth Motorsports Ninja Karts World Championship at Lochgelly Raceway in Scotland on Saturday, May 20.

His dad, Gavin, told The News: ‘He cried when I told him (he had qualified), that’s how happy he is. It means the world to him.

‘When we started this year it wasn’t something we expected at all, he’s gone beyond our expectations.’

Tyler will make the 484-mile drive to Fife next Friday. Practice will take place on the Saturday morning and the race that evening before the long trip home awaits on Sunday.

A pupil at St James’ CEC Primary School in Emsworth, Tyler will be one of the youngest competitors in an event for which drivers aged 6-11 are eligible.

And it represents the biggest achievement of his fledgling career to date, eclipsing winning his first championship, the East Anglian Championship, last year.

‘Just being part of that event is enough for us, winning it would be out of this world,’ added Gavin, who works in the Army and is based on Thorney Island.

The leading 12 drivers from each ‘promotion’ – based on points accumulated over the season – qualified for the World Championship.

And Tyler, who is undeterred by being partially deaf in one ear, comfortably made it by sitting third of 45 competitors in his.

Despite his tender age, Tyler has already been taking part in Ninja Karts – which are complete with a roll cage and racing aerofoil and go up to 45mph – for two and a half years.

It’s a hobby which takes him all over the UK and Ireland, racing on oval tracks at least two weekends every month from February to October – and sometimes even four.

This month he has already raced in Ireland and he will also compete in Hednesford and at his local track in Aldershot – as well as at Lochgelly of course – before May is out.

And it’s very much a family affair as Tyler is accompanied on his travels by mum, dad, and his younger brother and one-year-old sister.