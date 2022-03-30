Elton John, Kylie Minogue and Chris Martin take part in memorial service for former Hampshire captain and cricketing legend Shane Warne

A photo of Elton John and Shane Warne is projected onto a screen during a memorial service for Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

The former Hampshire captain, considered one of the greatest players of all-time, died aged 52 earlier this month from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

A private funeral has already been held, but a state memorial service was held at Warne’s beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground today, with Greta Bradman – granddaughter of Sir Donald Bradman, named alongside Warne as one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Century in 2000 – getting things under way by singing the Australian national anthem.

Keith Warne said in his eulogy: ‘Friday March 4, 2022, darkest day in our family’s life. It was a day that our son, Shane Keith Warne, was tragically and suddenly taken from us.

Shane Warne's children - Jackson Warne (centre), Summer Warne (right) and Brooke Warne - unveil the Shane Warne Stand during the state memorial service for their father. Photo by William WEST / AFP)

‘Our family lost a beloved son, a loving brother to Jason and a devoted father to Brooke, Jackson and Summer.

‘The world lost a much-loved cricketing legend whose feats on and off the cricket field will go down in history for all time.

‘Looking forward to a future without Shane is inconceivable. We do take comfort in knowing that Shane packed more in his life of 52 years, five months and 19 days than most people would in two lifetimes.”

Keith Warne added: ‘We are grateful the world loved our son as we did and thankfully touched so many lives in so many ways.

Chris Martin of Coldplay on the big screen during the state memorial service for Shane Warne. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images.

‘Shane said of himself, ‘I smoked, I drank, and I played a little cricket’.

‘Mate, your mother and I can’t imagine a life without you. You have been taken too soon and our hearts are broken. Thank you for all you did for us. And for being such a loving and caring son.

‘Rest in peace. Love you, mum and dad.”

Singer Kylie Minogue and actor Hugh Jackman then paid tribute to Warne via video link, with Minogue saying the former spinner’s ‘light will continue to burn bright in our memories forever more’.

Singer Kylie Minogue speaks via video link during the state memorial service for Shane Warne. Photo by William WEST.

Sir Elton John then performed his classic hit ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ via video link, dedicating the song to Warne’s children Brooke, Summer and Jackson.

A panel was next, hosted by Mark Howard, and included some of cricket’s greatest luminaries – Australian trio Allan Border, Mark Taylor and Merv Hughes, England’s Nasser Hussain and West Indies’ Brian Lara.

Asked to describe Warne in one word, Border said he was a “genius” and another former Australia captain Taylor added “genuine”.

Former Australia fast bowler Hughes brought some laughs from the assembled crowd when he said “dead-set bogan”.

A general view of the MCG during the state memorial service for Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground . Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images.

Ex-England captain Hussain referred to Warne as an “entertainer” while Windies great Lara called his old rival “the king”.

The quintet then shared some of their favourite memories on and off the field with Warne, who first played for Hampshire in 2000 and later skippered the county between 2004-07.

Taylor, in his final reflections, added: ‘(Warne) made slow bowling fashionable again. He made it cool.

‘I think we who were lucky enough, and (Border) and I captained him, really appreciate it because it made us better captains and better leaders.’

Hussain added: ‘Shane, it was an absolute privilege to be with you on a cricket pitch. On behalf of everyone back in England, our Sky team, we love you and we miss you.’

A video montage focused on Warne’s charity work, set against the backdrop of piano music from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who then performed an acoustic version of his band’s hit ‘Yellow’.

Two-time Open Championship winner Greg Norman and singer Dannii Minogue then remembered Warne fondly in video tributes.

There was another musical performance, pre-recorded, this time from Robbie Williams, who sang his record ‘Angels’, with photos of Warne and his three children accompanying the song.

India great Sachin Tendulkar, former Australia team-mate Glenn McGrath and ex-England captain and all-rounder Lord Ian Botham then remotely paid tribute to Warne.

Ed Sheeran performed his hit ‘Thinking Out Loud’ via video link while there were also heartfelt pre-recorded messages from Michael Clarke, Stephen Fleming and Wasim Akram, the former captains of Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan respectively.

Clarke played alongside Warne at Hampshire during the latter’s first season as captain at The Ageas Bowl, where he has a stand named after him.

Warne’s children Summer, Jackson and Brooke were then applauded to the stage as the song ‘Summer of 69’ by Bryan Adams rang around the stadium.

Summer spoke first and said: “It has been exactly 26 days since you went to heaven and I miss you more than anything in the whole world.

“I would do anything just to have one more of your cuddles and to hear your voice tell me how proud of me you were and how much you loved me.’