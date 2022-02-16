Clair Hamson (purple) was on target as Portsmouth 2nds defeated Basingstoke 3rds. Picture: Neil Marshall

They followed up a 3-0 victory over Basingstoke 3rds with a 1-0 success at second-placed Southampton University on Sunday.

Following a goalless opening half against Basingstoke, Portsmouth won through goals from Georgia Clist, Clair Hamson and Chloe-Jean Parsley.

Joint players of the match were Hannah Howard for epic runs and Hannah Bennett for immense saves.

The only goal against Southampton came when good work from Isabel Slack and Jessica Richardson led to Emily Dunkason scoring in the first half.

Portsmouth 1sts cruised to a 3-1 Premier Division 2 victory over New Forest at a chilly Furze Lane.

The visitors struggled from the start to contain the off-the-ball movement of the Portsmouth midfield and the overlapping of wing backs Jess Smith and Sam Hassall.

Player of the match Anne Eadie bossed central midfield and an astute mix of clever passing and probing runs brought the best out of Sam Mitchell, Lauren Stewart and Jenny Turvey-Warnes.

It was Turvey who broke the deadlock when she rode two clumsy attempts to stop her before stroking a reverse stick shot inside the left post in the 20th minute.

New Forest survived a string of short corners and goalmouth scrambles and looked to be hanging on for the interval and a chance to regroup.

They hadn’t, however, accounted for Turvey’s persistence and determination in the circle and, seconds before the half-time whistle, she netted a fine reverse stick conversion.

Top scorer Katie Spooner added a third 10 minutes after the restart, providing the final touch to a fluid team interchange and overlap down their right flank.

Keeper Kezia Winter, skipper Nadz Moore and the tenacious Molly McMaster saw off some New Forest pressure, before the visitors converted a last minute short corner.

Portsmouth 3rds lost 2-1 to Havant 3rds in Division 1 Solent, with Carol Rutter grabbing a consolation.

*US Portsmouth women felt their 2-0 home loss to Alton at HMS Temeraire was not a true reflection of the game.

Alton led 1-0 at the interval, with US keeper Hannah Hume having also made a series of fine saves.

The hosts threatened a second half leveller when Michaela Chandler was through one on one, but she couldn’t find the net.

Heather Craig impressed on her first appearance in central midfielder, while Robynne Batley made a series of fine attacks but no-one could convert her crosses.