In group B, Broadoak Dandy’s defeated visiting Bellair A 9-3 with wins for Karl Swanborough (35 start), Rob Dandy and Carl Fuggle.

Highlight for Bellair was Greg Jones making a 46 break but he still lost his two frames, having to give a 60 start.

Copnor Zee triumphed 8-4 against Craneswater A with victories for Tony Norfolk and Danny O’Sullivan.

Andy Macey helped Portchester X defeat Pompey Royals 8-4.

Copnor E earnt bragging rights over Copnor A & E with an 8-4 success, wins coming from John Oldfield and Kyle Grant. A & E’s Mark Tillison made a 48 break in his drawn match.

In group C, Bellair X defeated Waterlooville Xcels 8-4 with wins for Karl Smith, Archie Archer and Rich Howell. Sam Laxton replied.

Kev Harding, Craig Skeggs and Terry Lees impressed as Cowplain Gas pipped Post Office 7-5.

Emsworth’s Bobby Terry had to concede 75 points per frame in his match against Alexandra Bowls Club, but helped by a 42 break still won both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Davies won two frames for Alex but Greg Harding and Tommy O’Neill took Emsworth past the winning post.

In group D, Steve Hughes and Terry Hickley claimed braces as Cowplain Z defeated clubmates Cowplain B.

Simon Cornwell’s late double gave Broadoak a 7-5 success against North End Bowls Club. Andy White (Broadoak) and Ian Pledge had earlier traded wins.

Lewis Johnson and Andy Macey won the final four frames of the evening as Portchester X defeated Pompey Royals 8-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad