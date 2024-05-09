‘Enduring sense of fun and humour’ – Portsmouth Community and Sarisbury celebrate the life of Grant Bauchop

The Portsmouth Community and Sarisbury teams line up. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Two Hampshire cricket clubs came together to celebrate the life of one of their former players.

Portsmouth Community welcomed Sarisbury to Cockleshell Gardens last weekend in a fundraising friendly in memory of Grant Bauchop, who sadly passed away last month.

Grant had recently become a qualified ECB core coach and had set up a bat refurbishment operation at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community CC chairman Matt Barber told The News that Grant “was an accomplished all rounder, contributing regularly with both bat and ball

Grant Bauchop's partner, Sophie Naessens, and captains Steve Osgood, left, and John Creamer walk through a Guard of Honour holding his shirt. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

“However it was his love for the game, larger than life personality and willingness to give up his time to support others both inside and outside of cricket for which he will be fondly remembered.

"He played with a determination to win but with an enduring sense of fun and humour and will be greatly missed by friends and family alike.”

The two clubs played a 30-over friendly in the early May sunshine and served up a competitive and tight game, with Sarisbury just edging the contest, winning with four balls to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batting first, Portsmouth Community posted a score of 168-7 with vice captain Dave Going showing some positive early season form, top scoring with 58.

Grant Bauchop

In reply, Sarisbury chased down the total thanks mainly to opener Sam Freemantle's 65.

The day, though, was all about Grant and his partner Sophie, his parents Sharon and Gary, his sister Melanie and his brother Stuart, all of whom were all in attendance to celebrate Grant's life.

A number of Grant's friends and work colleagues from Bookers also came down to Cockleshell Gardens to join in the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They all watched as, before the game, captains John Creamer and Stephen Osgood walked through a guard of honour formed by both teams and Sophie laid out Grant’s match shirt, followed by a two minute round of applause.

a

The event raised £1,500 for charities that were close to Grant's heart, Opening Up and Help for Heroes.

Among many raffle prizes that were kindly donated for the occasion were signed Southern Brave shirts and match-worn helmets from Hampshire skipper James Vince.