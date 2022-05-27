The Crookhorn-based club recently took time to celebrate the milestone of 50 years since officially opening to players and members in May 1972.

To mark the grand occasion, Portsmouth club professionals from down the years including Ian Roper, Robert Brown and Jason Banting were all involved in a specially arranged 50th anniversary competition.

Hayling Island-based 1991 European Ryder Cup team member Steve Richardson, another who has been a regular at Portsmouth GC through the years, was also an invited guest for the landmark occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Invited guest players for Portsmouth Golf Club's 50th anniversary celebration event, from left: Ryder Cup 1991 player Steve Richardson, former Portsmouth GC professional Jason Banting, James Moore, current club captain Ian Roper, James Green and ex-Portsmouth GC pro player Robert Brown. Club members gather on the balcony above. Picture: Keith Woodland (140521-7)

Current club captain Steve Rees, who has a long family association with Portsmouth Golf Club, reflected on reaching the grand occasion for the course and said: ‘I'm so proud to be captain of Portsmouth Golf Club, not just because it's a great club with 50 years of history at Crookhorn, but because Portsmouth Golf Club has become and is a massive part of my life. My family and I share a lot of history with this club.

‘My brother Mike is a two-time past club champion. My mum, Shirley, has had over 50 competition wins and four hole-in-ones here.

‘My dad has told everyone about his big drive along the 15th (hole), along with loads of other confusing stories. Pops, as we all know him, has been a massive character here, and still is, at the grand young age of 82, going on 18.

‘In the 50 years the club has been at its home in Crookhorn, I've had the pleasure of getting to know so many members past and present connected to this club.

Former Portsmouth GC pro player Jason Banting sinks the final putt to bring the 50th anniversary competition to a close Picture: Keith Woodland (140521-1)

‘I've made some great friends along the way, not forgetting the many drunken days and evenings, putting the world and the golfing world to rights.

‘I've also had the privilege of getting to know all the fantastic professionals who have plied their trade here and gone onto greater their careers, having served a superb, grounded apprenticeship here.’

On the 50th anniversary celebratory day itself, club captain Rees continued: ‘The day was a great success with full support. Jason (Banting; former Portsmouth GC professional) was overwhelmed and emotional with the welcome he received, likewise Ian Roper, along with Ryder Cup player Steve Richardson and Robert Brown. The day couldn't have gone any better.’