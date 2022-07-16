Evergreen Richard Hindley bags 20th Southern Premier League five-wicket haul of the 21st century as Havant defeat Burridge

Peter Hopson batting for Havant against Burridge. Photo by Alex Shute

The 47-year-old bagged 5-29 - his first five-for since 2016 - as Havant romped to a 75-run home derby victory over Burridge.

Replying to Havant’s 248-9 declared total, Burridge suffered their ninth loss in 11 SPL top flight fixtures when they were dismissed for 173.

Tailenders Dan Stancliffe (36) and Sullivan White (18 not out) had kept Havant waiting, adding 40 for the ninth wicket after Burridge had slipped to 131-8.

Burridge bowler Sullivan White. Photo by Alex Shute

Richard Jerry (2-57) had got Burridge’s reply off to a poor start by removing opener Jack Paskins (2) and No 3 Azimunnoor Chowdhury (4).

James Hughes (28) and Will Donald (27) made starts for the visitors, but Chris Stone (2-11) was also among the wickets.

Earlier, Havant skipper Ben Walker had made his highest league score of 2022 after he had won the toss and chosen to bat.

Entering the game with a highest SPL score of just 26 so far this year, Walker hit 63 at the top of the order.

Ben Walker batting for Havant. Photo by Alex Shute

Harry Gadd (57) and Stone (40) also impressed in the top five, while Stancliffe (3-69) was Burridge’s leading wicket-taker.

*Tom Morton was just a boundary away from becoming only the sixth batter to score a Southern Premier League double hundred in the 21st century – on the day his team were knocked off top spot.

The South Wilts opener had powered his way to 196 off 186 balls against Lymington in a Premier Division game in Salisbury when he was bowled.

Morton’s innings was the eighth highest across all divisions of the SPL this century, and the highest since Totton & Eling’s David Taylor shredded the record books with a memorable 330 not out against Trojans in 2012.

Morton and Jack Stearman (66) put on 196 for the first wicket in 40 overs, with the former hitting 26 fours and three sixes in his knock.

His 196, though, wasn’t a career best - that remains his 232 for Ealing against Teddington in a Middlesex League fixture six years ago.

It wasn’t even his best score for South Wilts; that is the 205 he blasted in a cup tie against Warminster in 2014!

Morton’s 25th league century for the club, however, did help the top flight leaders amass 317-5 in a timed game before the declaration arrived in the 60th over.

That wasn’t enough for overall victory, though - Lymington claiming a draw on 263-5 (Conor Moors 87, Ryan Scott 70).

As a result, St Cross took over top spot by just a point after beating Totton & Eling.

Charlie Gwynn took six wickets as the Winchester club defeated Totton & Eling by 91 runs at Southern Gardens.

Gwynn was the leading wicket-taker across the entire SPL in 2021 with 36 wickets for Fair Oak.

He subsequently jumped up to the Premier Division, and bagged 6-66 as T & E - asked to chase a daunting 324 for victory - were bowled out for 232.