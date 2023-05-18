Ewan Mansford makes stunning all-round Southern Premier League debut for Portsmouth & Southsea

Fraser Hay has returned to Portsmouth after an absence of several years. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Opening the batting, Mansford top scored with 75 in his side’s 204-5 total off 50 overs.

Then, tossed the ball as fourth change when Liphook & Ripsley replied, he bagged 6-23 as P & S romped to a 69-run success.

Mansford has moved to the Portsmouth area after playing his cricket for Preston-based Fulwood and Broughton in recent years.

Tom Benfield (32) was P & S’ second highest scorer after skipper Ben Saunders had won the toss at St James’.

Liphook reached 92-3 in reply but Mansford’s first wicket was a key one - caught and bowling top scorer Oscar Amis (27).

The rest of the order put up little stern resistance with the visitors all out for 135.

In Division 1, teenager Oliver James was Hook & Newnham’s star performer in their two-wicket win against Portsmouth.

Asked to chase 220 for victory, the hosts were struggling when they lost their seventh wicket on 165.

But No 6 James and No 9 Jack Murrell (22) shared a crucial eighth-wicket stand of 51 to turn the game in their favour.

James ended unbeaten on 56, having hit three sixes and two fours in his 64-ball innings.

Aussie Fraser Hay has returned to Portsmouth after an absence of several seasons.

Opening the batting, he hit a run-a-ball 35, sharing a 61-run opening stand with skipper Ben Duggan (30). Dan Wimble (40) and keeper Sujeeth Daini (37) also contributed.

Newly-promoted Hambledon - in the second tier of the SPL after back-to-back title wins - suffered a seven-wicket caning by Rowledge.

Skipper Spencer Le Clercq probably wished he hadn’t chosen to bat first at Ridge Meadow as his side were routed for just 54.

New South African Justin Behrans has huge shoes to fill as the Dons’ overseas player, following the 2022 record-breaking exploits of Matt De Villiers.

Behrans managed just a single before falling to Richard Forbes (3-4), with left-arm spinner Ollie Baker (4-22) also causing huge problems.

In reply, Rowledge lost opener Ricky Yates (1) leg before to Curtis Dixon, who played most of his cricket in 2022 for Hambledon’s 2nds.

But opener Jonty Seeborn went on to hit 23 before he was out with his side five short of their target.

