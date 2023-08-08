Extraordinary statistic as Waterlooville keep Southern Premier League promotion and cup double dream alive

Archie Reynolds struck the first boundary of his side's T20 Cup win over Rowledge, who hadn't scored a single four or six in their innings. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The Division 2 table-toppers defeated Rowledge to reach the semi-finals of the T20 Cup at Rowlands Avenue on Sunday.

In what has to be a first in the tournament’s history, Rowledge didn’t hit a single boundary in their 20 overs.

Inserted after losing the toss, they limped to 81-8 - with nine runs, from the 17th, the most they managed in any over.

Opener Jonty Sebborn batted throughout the visitors’ innings, but his unbeaten 36 off 48 balls was hardly out of the Bazball textbook.

Sam Hillman took 2-10 off his four overs, while Joseph Mitchell also conceded just 10 runs from his four overs, though went wicketless.

Rowledge nosedived from 51-4 to 51-6 from the first two balls of the 15th over, bowled by Tim Jackson. After Sam Marshall was trapped leg before, Max Martin was run out by Haydn Knight off the only ball he received.

On a day where bowlers held the upper hand, Ville lost five wickets in reaching their low target with just nine balls remaining.

The game’s first boundary arrived from the first ball of the second over, and was struck by Ville skipper Archie Reynolds. He also hit the sixth ball of the over for four.

Reynolds had reached 18, putting on 32 for the first wicket with Josh McGregor, when he was dismissed.

That still proved to be his side’s top score, though, as Ville progressed into the semi-finals alongside Alton, who beat Portsmouth thanks to Bash Walters’ last-ball six.

Holders Havant host Burridge in a delayed quarter-final this coming Friday (5.30pm), while Totton & Eling host Ville’s fellow Division 2 high-fliers OTs & Romsey on Sunday.

Ville won their opening eight league games, losing that 100 per cent run a fortnight ago when they lost to second-placed OTs.

With just four games left, the pair are well clear of third-placed Portsmouth & Southsea with only the top two winning promotion to the second tier.