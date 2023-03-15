News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
3 minutes ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
15 minutes ago 🔴 LIVE Budget 2023: Inflation to hit 2.9% by end of year - OBR
1 hour ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
2 hours ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
2 hours ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included

Fareham Aqua crowned 2022/23 Palmerston Indoor Bowls Cup winners

There was local success when Fareham Aqua were crowned the Palmerston Cup winners.

By Simon Carter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:05 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 13:06 GMT
Palmerston Cup winners Fareham Aqua
Palmerston Cup winners Fareham Aqua
Palmerston Cup winners Fareham Aqua

Aqua defeated Lee 63-22 in the final of the indoor bowls competition which has been running for the last few months on a weekly basis in the town’s Palmerston club.

Fareham’s Cyril Friend edged a superb contest against Graham Hillier 15-12. It was 8-8 after 10 ends and level at the 12th.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hillier edged two in front by the 14th, Friend was two in front on the 15h and it was level again in the 16th.

Tony Cole (Fareham) was level with George Abraham after five ends, but ended up winning 27-10.

Most Popular

John Travers led 8-0 after six ends against Lee’s Pete Gentry, eventually winning 21-10.

The Fareham team shared the £200 first prize, with Lee picking up £150.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eastleigh Red Devils won the third and fourth place play-off game 65-42 against Fareham Green.

Fareham