Palmerston Cup winners Fareham Aqua

Aqua defeated Lee 63-22 in the final of the indoor bowls competition which has been running for the last few months on a weekly basis in the town’s Palmerston club.

Fareham’s Cyril Friend edged a superb contest against Graham Hillier 15-12. It was 8-8 after 10 ends and level at the 12th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hillier edged two in front by the 14th, Friend was two in front on the 15h and it was level again in the 16th.

Tony Cole (Fareham) was level with George Abraham after five ends, but ended up winning 27-10.

John Travers led 8-0 after six ends against Lee’s Pete Gentry, eventually winning 21-10.

The Fareham team shared the £200 first prize, with Lee picking up £150.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad