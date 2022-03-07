Fareham Blue suffer Palmerston Bowls Cup final loss

Palmerston Cup finalists Fareham Blue

Blue were defeated 54-47 in the final held at the Palmerston Indoor Bowls Club in Fareham.

There was also disappointment for the Lee-on-the-Solent based Solent Cavaliers, who lost a thrilling third/fourth place play-off to Eastleigh Red Devils.

In the final, John Travers (Fareham) got off to a dream start against Mark Crompton’’s rink, leading 18-4 after just seven ends.

Palmerston Cup fourth placed team Solent Cavaliers

But a total collapse followed with Banister - based at Stoneham Lane, Eastleigh - winning all the remaining ends for a 21-18 success.

Banister’s Rod Hicks and Chris Kircher were 5-5 after seven ends. But Banister, with the help of a six on the 10th end, pushed on to win 20-12.

Banister’s Paul May led Cyril Friend 10-4 at the halfway point before Fareham stormed back to lead 17-12 going into the last end.

With the overall score showing Banister ahead by six shots, it was a last end of chess with Fareham desperately trying to force an extra end.

Fareham won this particular battle 17-13, but Banister triumphed overall.

In the third/fourth place play-off, Red Devils’ Derrick Walker stormed into a 16-1 lead against Caroline Cuerden at the halfway point. Though Cavaliers hit back, Eastleigh eventually won 26-13.

Graham Hillier (Solent) led Rob Bines 18-7 at the halfway point, but Eastleigh finished strongly with two fives and a three on consecutive ends to win 25-22.