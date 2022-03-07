Fareham Blue suffer Palmerston Bowls Cup final loss
Fareham Blue’s bid for a ‘home’ victory in the Palmerston Cup final was dashed by Banister Gold.
Blue were defeated 54-47 in the final held at the Palmerston Indoor Bowls Club in Fareham.
There was also disappointment for the Lee-on-the-Solent based Solent Cavaliers, who lost a thrilling third/fourth place play-off to Eastleigh Red Devils.
In the final, John Travers (Fareham) got off to a dream start against Mark Crompton’’s rink, leading 18-4 after just seven ends.
But a total collapse followed with Banister - based at Stoneham Lane, Eastleigh - winning all the remaining ends for a 21-18 success.
Banister’s Rod Hicks and Chris Kircher were 5-5 after seven ends. But Banister, with the help of a six on the 10th end, pushed on to win 20-12.
Banister’s Paul May led Cyril Friend 10-4 at the halfway point before Fareham stormed back to lead 17-12 going into the last end.
With the overall score showing Banister ahead by six shots, it was a last end of chess with Fareham desperately trying to force an extra end.
Fareham won this particular battle 17-13, but Banister triumphed overall.
In the third/fourth place play-off, Red Devils’ Derrick Walker stormed into a 16-1 lead against Caroline Cuerden at the halfway point. Though Cavaliers hit back, Eastleigh eventually won 26-13.
Graham Hillier (Solent) led Rob Bines 18-7 at the halfway point, but Eastleigh finished strongly with two fives and a three on consecutive ends to win 25-22.
Pete Gentry (Cavaliers) was 10-4 up after nine ends against Mike Barrett, who hit back to claim a 13-13 draw. Overall, his side won 64-48 to take third place.