Fareham & Crofton pair Wimble and Reader lead Alton a merry Dans in Hampshire League!

Fareham and Crofton bowler Dan Reader took four wickets. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Wimble top scored with 76 and Reader returned his second best set of league bowling figures as F & C handed Alton 2nds a 114-run drubbing at Bath Lane.

Wimble - who had scored 103 and 73 in pre-season friendlies against Hook 2nds and Gosport Borough respectively - was involved in two half-century stands after skipper James Headen had elected to bat.

He put on 51 for the first wicket with Morgan Frost (19) and 55 for the third with Steve Berryman (16) before he was second man out at 116 - having scored 76.

Sam Stoddart (23) and Angus Southon (52) - his third highest league innings - added another 55 for the fourth wicket.

Freddie Egleston collected 4-45 as F & C slid from 200-4 to 208-8.

That was a total way beyond Alton’s scope as Reader bagged 4-28 to send them crashing to 94 all out in 26.2 overs.

They were his second best league figures - his career best remains the 6-20 against Hook 2nds three years ago.

Opening bowler Ben White took 2-20 and Wimble completed a fine afternoon’s work by coming on as his side’s fifth and final bowler and claiming 2-12 in 20 balls.

Portsmouth 2nds pair Ishafaque Ahmad and Lee Hungerford combined to skittle St Cross 3rds for just 59 at St Helens.

Six of the last eight visiting batsman failed to score with No 11 Gavin Buckle going down in the scoreboard as ‘timed out’.

Hungerford bagged new league best figures for the second time in three games. After taking 3-17 against Lymington 2nds on May 29, he took 4-8.

Ahmed dismissed four of the top five in his 4-23 haul as St Cross were all out in the 23rd over.

In reply, the hosts won by eight wickets in just 7.4 overs.