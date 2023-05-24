Jeremy Bulled was left stranded on 98 not out for Fareham & Crofton in their SPL loss to Fawley. Picture: Keith Woodland

The former Havant stalwart made the move to Fareham & Crofton ahead of last year’s Hampshire League campaign.

Having helped the club book a SPL return - due to HL champions Compton & Chandler’s Ford failing to pass the ground grading rules - Bulled ended unbeaten on 98 against Fawley at Bath Lane.

Bulled, batting at No 3, was at the crease early as opener Angus Southon was dismissed without scoring in the Division 3 fixture.

Fareham totalled 229-4 with Bulled sharing a second-wicket stand of 124 with Tom Kent (60).

It was the second time in as many seasons that the wicket-keeper had been so close to three figures - he was out for 99 against Bramshaw last summer.

His sole SPL ton remains the 114 he made while opening for Havant in a top flight fixture against St Cross seven years ago.

Brad Merritt hit 59 in reply but the game was in the balance when he was fifth out with the score on 156.

Tishawn Francis (51 not out) and skipper Callum Earl (20 not out) swung it in Fawley’s favour, though.

Though South African all-rounder Craig Jeffrey took 3-44, he couldn’t break a match-winning unbroken sixth wicket partnership of 77.

Fareham, who have now lost their opening two league games, didn’t help themselves by sending down 32 wides in an extras total of 45.

*Gosport Borough are joint top of Division 3 following a second successive win.

Borough backed up their nine-wicket victory at home to Fareham with a 44-run success at South Wilts 2nds.

Gosport posted 183 all out after choosing to bat, although they would probably

have hoped for more at 51-0 and later 155-4.

Aussie Ollie Lunt (21) and Gavin King, whose 37 off just 36 balls contained seven fours, got them off to a strong start before Alex Adams struck 53 at No 5, blasting six fours and a six.

South Wilts’ chase began well enough until they quickly slumped from 27-0 to 34-4.

The home side rallied to 111-5 and 135-6 before another clatter of wickets saw them bowled out for 139 in 42.3 overs.

Third change Scott Taylor - who had taken a career best 6-9 the previous week - was again the most successful Borough bowler with 3-36, while Jacob Harris, Conor Regan and Sampath Prathapasinghe snapped up two wickets apiece.

*Peter Hayward made key contributions with bat and ball as Havant 2nds defeated Paultons by 59 runs.

First, he came in at No 7 to top score with an unbeaten 53 with nine fours and a six off 51 balls.

After being 68-4, Havant recovered to post 191 (Callum Barton 5-35) with Hayward and No 10 Henry Pelling-Smith (19) adding 44 for the ninth wicket.

Paultons must have fancied their chances when they reached 102-3 in reply with Barton 68 not out.

