Fareham & Crofton’s Southern Premier League losing streak extended at Havant 2nds

Steve Matthews batting for Havant in their win against Fareham & Crofton Picture: Keith Woodland

Promoted from the Hampshire League last year, they have lost four Division 3 games in a row after their first fixture was cancelled due to rain.

They were architects of their own downfall in their most recent loss, a 47-run reverse at Havant 2nds.

Fareham appeared to have the upper hand after reducing their hosts from 141-3 to 145-6.

The Havant batter is back in the crease before the bails come off. Picture: Keith Woodland

But tailenders Steven Matthews and Peter Hayward - batting at Nos 7 and 8 respectively - put on 84 for the seventh wicket.

Matthews hit an unbeaten 40 off 30 balls while Hayward struck five boundaries in racing to 40 off 25 deliveries.

Fareham also sent down 39 wides - Connor Clark (4-64) leading the way with 12 - as Havant were allowed to post 244-7 (Andrew Galliers 39) off their 50 overs.

Skipper Tom Kent (4) was dismissed cheaply in reply and opening partner Angus Southon - who hit Fareham’s sole six - was out for 15.

Will Mew batting for Havant in their win against Fareham & Crofton Picture: Keith Woodland

Jeremy Bulled (12) also fell early on his return to Havant Park before South African Craig Jeffrey (54) and Sam Stoddart (35) put on 72 for the fifth wicket.

Ali Gardner (4-31) was Havant’s leading wicket-taker - a fortnight after he bagged 4-25 in a win against Paultons.

Five other players took a wicket apiece as Fareham were all out for 197.

Gosport Borough stay second - a point clear of Havant - despite losing their 100 per cent record against Parley.

Fareham and Crofton celebrate the dismissal of Havant batter Charlie Whitfield. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-13)

Australian Ollie Lunt followed up his 103 against Bashley with 53 as Gosport, electing to bat first, posted 199-7 off their 50 overs.

Ephraim Royle (36) and Scott Taylor (30) were next highest scorers, the former in his first SPL innings of the year.

Gosport were in the driving seat when they reduced their hosts to 64-5. But opener Shane Green was then joined by No 7 Sam Rook for an 89-run sixth wicket stand that changed the balance of power.

Green fell for 78 while Rook- who hit 150 for Parley in a Dorset League game against Cerne Valley in April - hit three sixes and three fours in his 51.

Ollie Jones is bowled by Fareham's Connor Clark Picture: Keith Woodland

Parley reached their target with three wickets in hand in the 48th over, Jack Richards having taken 3-39.

Sway are top, boasting the only remaining 100 per cent record in the division.