Fareham Heathens facing tough Alresford assignment... Locksheath Pumas look to extend unbeaten run

Fareham Heathens face a tough Hampshire Premier visit to Alresford this weekend.

And senior coach Dave Wheaton is calling on his side to make amends after their disappointing home defeat against New Milton & District last time out.

‘We were slow in starting again, conceding two tries in the opening 10 minutes,’ he recalled.

‘We then woke up and started to play, eventually closing the gap to just one point early in the second half.

‘After that we just couldn't get over the line again and conceded two more tries.

‘The players were very disappointed because they dominated possession for most of the game.

‘We need to learn to concentrate for a full 80 minutes, otherwise good teams will punish you.

‘That is what happened to us.

‘During the week we have regrouped at training and worked on our errors from the last game.’

n Locksheath Pumas are looking to extend their five-match unbeaten run in a Hampshire One visit to Gosport & Fareham 2nds.

Head coach Liam Moggeridge said: ‘The squad have looked good in training for the last few weeks and we are seeing competition for places rise as players have started to return from injury.’

Joe Bennett's returns at prop forward with back-row forward Tom O’Grady and Sam Floyd making the bench following injury.

Jamie McTaggart gets a well-deserved start at lock forward.

‘There is a focused mood within the squad as we look to close the year with a good run of form,’ Moggeridge added.

Pumas have not lost since a 19-13 home defeat to table-topping Southampton University Hospitals on October 19, winning four and drawing one of their past five league matches.

n Gosport & Fareham are looking to give their London Three South West survival chances a further boost at Trojans.

The Blue and Golds gave themselves a lift by beating basement side Effingham & Leatherhead last weekend.

n Portsmouth are without a game after their scheduled opponents United Services Portsmouth withdrew from the league last month.

Having lost five of their last six games to drop out of the promotion reckoning, their next league game is not until January 11 when they host Andover.