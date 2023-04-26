Fareham Heathens RFC on brink of sealing cup final appearance in London
Fareham Heathens RFC are just 80 minutes away from a cup final appearance in London.
They reached the semi-final of the Papa Johns South Shield with a 24-14 victory over Dartmouth at Cams Alders.
Now they host another Devon club, Totnes, this Saturday with a place in the final at the Stone X Stadium, the home of Saracens, on May 7 awaiting the winners.
Heathens have hit some good form since the Hampshire Counties 3 season finished with them second bottom, with just five wins in 22 games.
They received a walkover in the first round of the South Shield as scheduled hosts Fairford, in Gloucestershire, couldn’t raise a side.
Fareham then thrashed Guildfordians away by a 46-26 margin to reach the quarter-finals.
Heathens are hoping to follow in the footsteps of another local club, Havant, and reach a Papa Johns final.
Hampshire’s highest-ranked team will take on Yorkshire club Driffield in the Regional 1 Championship final at Twickenham this coming Sunday (5pm).
Havant have never played at the west London venue before and the match is possibly the biggest in the club’s history.