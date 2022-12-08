Fareham hockey starlet Charlie Cook, 15, is chosen for England Under-18s

Squad selection for the 15-year-old comes on the back of some eye-catching performances for the England U16s, initially against Ulster last summer and, more recently, in international tournaments in Holland and Germany.

Cook, who has already made his mark in Fareham’s Western Conference side this autumn, celebrated his 15th birthday with a goal against Ulster and bagged another five on European soil, scoring twice in the 4-4 draw with Spain, a brace against Scotland and another goal in the 6-2 win over Austria in Frankfurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is coached at Seaford College by former Great Britain international Ben Barnes, Fareham’s past coach at Henry Cort, who explained: ‘It’s very unusual for England to pull players up a year group, they don’t do it without a great deal of thought.

Fareham hockey starlet Charlie Cook

‘Charlie had a great summer for the Under 16s and they have rewarded him with the call up to the 18s.

‘He is a confident and very capable hockey player, but I know he will keep his head down and work harder than ever to make the most of the opportunity. He knows where he wants to get to and is very determined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I saw him training out in the last light at school the other afternoon when the pitch lights failed; rather than stopping, he carried on until it was almost pitch black. We just got the brightest yellow balls out to keep going for as long as possible.

‘It’s that kind of work ethic that has got him this far. He knows he will have to keep it going for more success as the competition for places is very high.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hockey has been in Charlie’s blood almost since he began to walk and run – his father Nigel having been a prominent player for Fareham in their Bath Lane days and, more recently, the town team’s coach and manager.

‘I was about four years when dad bought me my first hockey stick and a couple of years later I began playing minis for Fareham’s Under-8 team,’ Charlie recalled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selection for England has far from being straightforward for Cook, who had to impress at several trial weekends before being picked for the Under-15s.

He said: ‘The weekends were pretty demanding. Up early and on the training pitches soon after breakfast, working on individual and team skills, on top of working out in the gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad