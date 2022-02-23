Fareham hockey starlet Charlie Cook celebrates 15th birthday by scoring on England international debut

No Caption ABCDE

Already elated at his selection for England Under-16s against Ulster, Cook crowned his celebrations by scoring a goal on his international debut in the three-match series at Lilleshall, writes MIKE VIMPANY.

‘It was certainly the icing on the cake,’ beamed Cook, whose England side beat the Irish 3-0, 5-0 and then 9-0.

‘Every member of the squad played in two of the three matches, so we all got an opportunity to show the England selectors what we could do and, hopefully, ink our names in for tournament matches in Holland and Germany later in the year.’

Cook’s selection follows a successful England Hockey Futures Tournament for Saxton Tigers and a series of demanding and energy sapping coaching weekends at Lilleshall national sports centre.

Hockey has been in Charlie’s blood almost since he began to walk and run – his father Nigel having been a prominent player for Fareham in their Bath Lane days and, more recently, the team’s coach and manager.

‘I was about four years old when dad bought me my first hockey stick and a couple of years later I began playing minis for Fareham’s Under-8 team,’ he recalled.

Cook junior now plays for Fareham’s second team, alongside his school commitments at Seaford College, where he is coached by former Great Britain international Ben Barnes, a past coach at Henry Cort.

Selection for England has been far from straightforward for Cook, who had to impress at several trial weekends.

He said: ‘The weekends were pretty demanding. Up early and on the training pitches soon after breakfast, working on individual and team skills, on top of working out in the gym.

‘It was hard work, but the rewards are there. I’d like to think that playing against Ulster will be the stepping stone for the European tournaments on the calendar.