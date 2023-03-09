Back row Fareham ladies: Back (from left): Steve Lemon, Sarah Johns, Alicia Calliard, Hannah Ward, Kiera Denham, Gracie Coleman, Poppy Roddis, Leah Payne, Rebecca Reavell, Sian Edwards, Nic Roddis. Front: Lucie Bishop, Tara Lemon, Sophia Barclay, Katie Paxman, Lydia Jackson, Aimee Timms. Lauren Anning not in picture.

They require just one single point from their last four matches to win the title and, with it, promotion to the National League Western Conference.

Fareham took two massive strides towards lifting the crown by beating their two nearest rivals Bournemouth 4-3 and second placed Oxford Hawks 1-0

Those two wins took their success tally to 16 victories from 18 games, with Oxford the only side to beat them.

Fareham edged out Bournemouth in a seven-goal thriller, three late goals at either end ensuring the outcome remained in the balance until the end.