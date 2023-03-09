Fareham Ladies closing in on South Central Hockey League title
Fareham ladies are within touching distance of being crowned South Central Women’s Hockey Premier Division champions.
They require just one single point from their last four matches to win the title and, with it, promotion to the National League Western Conference.
Fareham took two massive strides towards lifting the crown by beating their two nearest rivals Bournemouth 4-3 and second placed Oxford Hawks 1-0
Those two wins took their success tally to 16 victories from 18 games, with Oxford the only side to beat them.
Fareham edged out Bournemouth in a seven-goal thriller, three late goals at either end ensuring the outcome remained in the balance until the end.
A brace by Poppy Roddis and single strikes by Aimee Timms and Gracie Coleman won it for Fareham, who had Rebecca Reavell to thank for their 1-0 win over Oxford Hawks.