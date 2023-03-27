Fareham Ladies crowned South Central Women’s Premier Division hockey champions

Fareham ladies with their hockey silverware after a 2-1 win over Southampton Picture by Mike Vimpany

Town Mayor Cllr Mike Ford presented captain Tanya Lemon with the trophy after the 2-1 win over Southampton.

It was Fareham’s 19th victory in 21 outings and left them 12 points clear at the top ahead of next Saturday’s finale against Oxford.

The two decisive goals came barely 90 seconds apart midway through the opening period with Lydia Jackson scoring from a long corner and birthday girl Lemon doubling the lead soon after. It was her first goal in four seasons.

Fareham had taken two massive strides towards lifting the crown by beating their two nearest rivals earlier this month.

They pipped Bournemouth 4-3 and second-placed Oxford Hawks 1-0.

A brace by Poppy Roddis and single strikes by Aimee Timms and Gracie Coleman won it for Fareham against Bournemouth, while Rebecca Reavell netted against Oxford Hawks.

Fareham’s men also had something to smile about at the weekend - Chris Davey struck a hat-trick as they thrashed Cardiff University 5-0 at Henry Cort to secure their immediate future in England Hockey’s West Conference.

It was a match Fareham had to win to stave off the threat of relegation – and they did so in style, sending the Welsh students down alongside city neighbours Cardiff & Met II.