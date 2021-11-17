Fareham men's first-team score fine Ashmoor win... Havant struggles continue at Oxford Hawks

Christian McKenna struck in Fareham's win at Ashmoor. Picture: Keith Woodland (171021-408)

Goals from Chris Tagg and Christian McKenna ensured the visitors came away 2-1 winners with what could prove a key result come the end of the season.

Third-placed Fareham closed the gap on Ashmoor - sitting second - to just a point thanks to the victory.

After a slow start to the season, which saw Fareham without a win in their opening three matches, they have now won four and drawn the other of their previous five Conference West fixtures.

George Harris' men will be hoping that unbeaten run continues when they host Cardiff University this weekend.

n Havant first-team's wait for a first win in the National League Division 1 South this season goes on after they fell to defeat at Oxford Hawks.

Havant, who have now lost all eight of their league matches so far, went down 2-0 at Oxford.

They already find themselves eight points adrift at the foot of the table having failed to pick up a single point so far this campaign.

Havant made a bright start, winning four penalty corners in the opening quarter, and by the time the interval arrived goalkeeper Tom Hoare had still not even touched the ball.

Hoare was at least called into action in the third quarter, making a good save, but then his second touch of the match was to pick the ball out of the net with Ted Bennett firing Oxford in front.

Havant continued to press hard for a way back into the game, but it was the Hawks who grabbed a decisive second as Havant slumped to an eighth successive defeat.