Fareham potter Dharminder Singh Lilly wins third Cuestars snooker tournament in just 15 days

The former IBSF World Masters champion didn’t make a single break of 40 or more en route to clinching the eighth and final leg of the Seniors (40+) Tour at Waterlooville Sports Bar.
When this fact was pointed out to him by the tournament director, the wise-cracking cueist from Fareham retorted that it was because there was no high-break prize!
Lilly collected £80 in prize money after beating David Moritz 2-0 in the final. He also won the seventh leg in Woking and the previous week’s Championship Tour event in Bournemouth.
John Hunter (Andover) claimed his sixth ranking title. The 56-year-old needed to qualify for the knockout to stop runner-up Martin Wallace (Wokingham) from having a chance to overtake him. Lilly finished the season in third place.
Moritz (Pinner) overcame Hunter 2-1 in the last-four to reach his first Seniors Tour final.
Darren Johnson (Petersfield) made his first semi-final appearance for more than three years. His run ended in a 2-1 defeat by Lilly.
Matt Ford (Bracknell), the 2020/21 rankings champion, recorded the day’s highest break of 87.
BREAKS
Matt Ford: 87, 76, 57; David Moritz: 63; John Hunter: 62, 58; Neil Herd: 60, 42.
ROUND-ROBIN GROUP POSITIONS
GROUP A: 1st, Dharminder Singh Lilly (Fareham SC); 2nd, John Hunter (Salisbury SC); 3rd, Neil Herd (Salisbury SC); 4th, Steve Allen (Totton Rec).
GROUP B: 1st, David Moritz (Eastcote Billiards Club); 2nd, Darren Johnson (Petersfield Bowls & Snooker Club); 3rd, Martin Wallace (Crucible, Newbury); 4th, Alex Greenham (Greenbaize, Bournemouth); 5th, Steve Read (Chandlers Ford SC).
GROUP C: 1st, Matt Ford (Sunninghill Comrades Club); 2nd, Steve Wheatland (Chandlers Ford SC); 3rd, Neil Carroll (Chandlers Ford SC); 4th, Andrew Darken (Feltham Constitutional Club); 5th, Stephen Hills (Northfleet Traders Club, Gravesend).
KNOCKOUT RESULTS
QUARTER-FINALS (12 pts, £15): Johnson 2-1 Wheatland, Moritz 2-1 Herd, Hunter 2-0 Ford, Lilly 2-0 Wallace.
SEMI-FINALS (15 pts, £10): Moritz 2-1 Hunter, Lilly 2-1 Johnson.
FINAL (25/18 pts, £80/£40): Lilly 2-0 Moritz