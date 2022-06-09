Fareham potter Dharminder Singh Lilly wins third Cuestars snooker tournament in just 15 days

The former IBSF World Masters champion didn’t make a single break of 40 or more en route to clinching the eighth and final leg of the Seniors (40+) Tour at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

When this fact was pointed out to him by the tournament director, the wise-cracking cueist from Fareham retorted that it was because there was no high-break prize!

Lilly collected £80 in prize money after beating David Moritz 2-0 in the final. He also won the seventh leg in Woking and the previous week’s Championship Tour event in Bournemouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dharminder Singh Lilly, left, and David Moritz.

John Hunter (Andover) claimed his sixth ranking title. The 56-year-old needed to qualify for the knockout to stop runner-up Martin Wallace (Wokingham) from having a chance to overtake him. Lilly finished the season in third place.

Moritz (Pinner) overcame Hunter 2-1 in the last-four to reach his first Seniors Tour final.

Darren Johnson (Petersfield) made his first semi-final appearance for more than three years. His run ended in a 2-1 defeat by Lilly.

Matt Ford (Bracknell), the 2020/21 rankings champion, recorded the day’s highest break of 87.

BREAKS

Matt Ford: 87, 76, 57; David Moritz: 63; John Hunter: 62, 58; Neil Herd: 60, 42.

ROUND-ROBIN GROUP POSITIONS

GROUP A: 1st, Dharminder Singh Lilly (Fareham SC); 2nd, John Hunter (Salisbury SC); 3rd, Neil Herd (Salisbury SC); 4th, Steve Allen (Totton Rec).

GROUP B: 1st, David Moritz (Eastcote Billiards Club); 2nd, Darren Johnson (Petersfield Bowls & Snooker Club); 3rd, Martin Wallace (Crucible, Newbury); 4th, Alex Greenham (Greenbaize, Bournemouth); 5th, Steve Read (Chandlers Ford SC).

GROUP C: 1st, Matt Ford (Sunninghill Comrades Club); 2nd, Steve Wheatland (Chandlers Ford SC); 3rd, Neil Carroll (Chandlers Ford SC); 4th, Andrew Darken (Feltham Constitutional Club); 5th, Stephen Hills (Northfleet Traders Club, Gravesend).

KNOCKOUT RESULTS

QUARTER-FINALS (12 pts, £15): Johnson 2-1 Wheatland, Moritz 2-1 Herd, Hunter 2-0 Ford, Lilly 2-0 Wallace.

SEMI-FINALS (15 pts, £10): Moritz 2-1 Hunter, Lilly 2-1 Johnson.