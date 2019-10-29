Fareham teen grabs first National League goal in vain … Havant also concede four goals

TEENAGER Philip Larcombe celebrated his maiden National League goal as Fareham tried in vain to wipe out Southgate’s commanding second half South Division 1 lead.

An hour-plus gone and Fareham were trailing 3-0 when Larcombe, 16, and Martin Gough clawed the visitors back into the contest – only for Southgate to convert a penalty corner in the dying stages and run out 4-2 winners.

A goal down to Tim Smyth’s 25th minute strike, Fareham were on the brink of going under when Charlie Hamilton and Alex Williams stretched Southgate’s lead.

Fareham head coach Ben Barnes reflected: ‘We were unlucky to be 3-0 down and had our chances.

‘We fought hard to get it back to 3-2 but they scored a scrappy fourth goal to put a gloss on it for them.’

Despite defeat - their second in successive - Barnes was pleased with the way Fareham played.

‘It was a much better performance (than the 6-0 defeat by Sevenoaks). We were without Rory Penrose and Alex Boxall and had to reshape our midfield, but I was pleased with the way we battled and how we played.

‘Our forwards worked much harder as a unit this week and it was good having Will Raymond (back from Cardiff & Met) in the squad.

‘If we show more of the same spirit and fight for each other I fancy results will start going in our favour.’

Havant were without skipper Craig Duffy as they suffered a 4-0 loss at Sevenoaks.

He had failed to recover from an injury sustained the previous week.

Sevenoaks were quicker, kept control of possession for long periods and took a deserved lead when Edward Matts converted just before the end of the first quarter.

Sevenoaks doubled their lead in the 39th minute when Matts scored his second and then two minutes later Ali Taylor struck from a penalty corner.

The home side were totally in control, and as much as Havant pressed Sevenoaks kept possession.

Havant were reduced to 10 men when Jakob Janicki was awarded a two-minute suspension green card.

In the fourth quarter Havant had to gamble and pushed more people forward.

However, Sevenoaks held firm and with four minutes left - and Havant down to 10 men again after Federico Bertoni was given a five-minute yellow card for a clumsy tackle - Jason Doherty-Bigara completed the scoring.

There are no National League games this weekend due to GB teams playing in the FIH Olympic qualifiers at Lee Valley.

Fareham and Havant 2nds also suffered defeat in their latest South Premier 2 matches.

Fourth bottom Fareham were hammered 8-3 at home by London Wayfarers, with Dylan Coleman, Paul Metcalf and Aidan Page replying.

Havant remain bottom - with just three points from five matches - after a 4-1 loss at Reigate Priory. Colin Simmonds replied.