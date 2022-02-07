Fareham teenage fight prospect Blu Bowers takes leap into professional ranks with great amateur pedigree and has backing of high-profile promoter Frank Warren

Fareham fighter Blu Bowers, centre, with promoter Frank Warren, right, alongside trainer and manager Wayne Batten

The Fareham-based fighter claimed six national titles, boxed for England and reached a European Championship quarter-final to show signs of real promise as a youngster making his way in the sport.

Now the 18-year-old hot prospect is bidding to make a name for himself on the big stage in years to come.

Bowers, who previously represented Berkshire-based Pinewood Starr ABC, will be trained and managed by Wayne Batten out of his Southampton gym.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the former Brookfield Community School pupil has signed a five-year deal with one of the sport's leading promoters in Frank Warren.

And after what will be more than two years out of the ring because of the coronavirus pandemic when his pro debut arrives, which could come as early as April, super-flyweight Bowers is eyeing pushing towards becoming a British champion first up.

‘I’ve always wanted to as a kid, really (turn professional). I’ve always been told as a kid that the pro game was going to suit me even better,’ said Bowers.

‘I’ve got a bit of a pro style about me, it seems the more rounds I do the better I get.

‘Where the pandemic came - I’ve had two years out the ring - I’ve trained with Wayne Batten down in Southampton and I had a bit of a pro mindset on me then where I’ve seen the pros achieving goals, I just thought I’d give it a go.

‘It means a lot really (Frank Warren deal). He’s got all them young fighters coming through and he’s proving what he’s saying when he’s going to make them champions. I’d like to fight for the British (title) at some point if I could, that would be good.’

Teenager Blu is continuing a recent family tradition by turning pro, with father Matthew Bowers and uncles Mark Bowers and Paul Philpott all previously full-time fighters.

While Blu is taking the step into the tough professional game with a very familiar face having trained with Batten alongside his stint at Pinewood Starr ABC from an early age.

He added: ‘I’ve always been going to Wayne since I was about 10. I’ve always said to Wayne as soon as I was 18 I was going to turn pro and go with him and it’s always been the same.