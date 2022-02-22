Farewell to Mike Ward, the man who devoted more than half a century to hockey in the Hampshire and south region

Mike Ward pictured after receiving England Hockey’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

He held countless voluntary roles for national and county hockey associations, many as chairman, and was an absolute stalwart of the game, writes MIKE VIMPANY.

Mike had only recently stepped down as Hampshire HA chairman. He passed away in a Bournemouth hospital, where he was awaiting heart surgery.

A well-known figure on club touchlines where he frequently assessed and tutored umpires, Mike was awarded England Hockey’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 as recognition for his phenomenal contribution to the sport.

Upon receiving his award at a dinner in London, he said he was ‘taken aback, totally surprised and almost emotional. I had absolutely no idea it was coming.

‘I’m generally not one for awards but feel immensely proud to have been recognised by England Hockey in this way. First and foremost, I’m an administrator and thoroughly enjoy all I do for the game.’

Mike was a lawyer by profession and that skill was not lost in the way he managed discipline across Hampshire and the south region in general.

He pioneered the formation of League hockey in this area, chairing the South League structure for 49 years until the area restructure carried out by England Hockey for season 2021/22. The South League was by far the largest league in the country.

Mike also chaired Hampshire Hockey association for a similar period, including the amalgamation of the Men’s and Ladies associations.

He used to play in goal for Bournemouth on the grass pitches at Kinson and represented Hampshire.

After retiring from playing, he moved into umpiring across the south, officiating at least one county cup final.

He also served on the management committee of England Hockey, taking a particular interest in indoor hockey, which was strong in this area. He accompanied the England team on several trips in the 1980s.

Fareham Hockey Club chairman Colin Bradbury said: ‘We will remember him as a great servant to Hampshire clubs. In particular, someone who would represent our interests further afield.’

Mike was also a willing and entertaining after dinner speaker, singing for his supper at numerous club functions, usually in return for a decent bottle of red wine!