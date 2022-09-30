First mixed netball tournament in Hampshire since 2017 is held in Portsmouth

Portsmouth Pivotals lost just one game throughout, to eventual winners MyFace. Shooter Jamie Williams, Ross Mason and James Newman all acquitted themselves well for Pivotals.

MyFace set out their stall from the start with a 7-1 victory over Petersfield Pearls, following up with impressive wins against Southampton Sharks (6-0) and No Limits (10-0).

Shooter Craig Teesdale was in scintillating form, while his defensive colleagues only conceded four goals throughout the competition.

Mixed tournament runners-up Portsmouth Pivotals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gina Brook, captain of No Limits, was voted Best Female and Fairest Player of the Festival by the Netball in the Community umpires. Her tenacity in defence helped her side to one-goal wins against Southampton Stars and Pearls.

Festival umpires awarded Southampton Sharks’ Henry Baker as Best Male and Fairest Player for his workrate, support for colleagues and improved performance as the competition went on.

Portsmouth side WebbLewis finished fifth thanks to some great court craft from newlyweds Laura and Adam Lewis. A close and exciting match against Southampton Stars saw WebbLewis triumph by a single goal.

Netball in the Community’s Debbie Laycock said: ‘It was a great evening of fun and friendly netball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I lost count of the times I was asked when the next mixed festival is, so I guess I need to get planning for 2023.

There were some fabulous team and individual performances, but I was most pleased with the spirit that all games were played in.’

In recognition of the males joining wives, sisters, mums, daughters, girlfriends and female friends on court, money was raised for Hampshire charity www.mangang.org through a raffle and blackout competition. In all, £196 was raised for the men’s mental health charity.