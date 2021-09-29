A Fareham parkrunner and his canine chum at Cams Hall Estate. Picture: Neil Marshall

The Stubbington Green Runners member clocked 17.43 to finish almost a minute in front of another vet male 45-49 runner, Emlyn Hughes (Fareham RC, 18.34).

Zippy Grice (Portsmouth Triathletes) was third, 10 seconds behind Hughes.

Another Fareham first timer, Stubbington Green’s Lee Reynolds, completed the top four in 19.18 in only his eighth parkrun. Fareham RC’s Ryan Carter was fifth in a PB 19.25.

City of Portsmouth AC’s Eleanor Purdue was first female home in 22.08 for 28th place.

*Gianni Shipp was first to finish the latest Southsea parkrun in a new PB of 16.55.

That was 16 seconds faster than runner-up Will Henderson with Fareham RC’s Jonathan Isherwood completing the top three in a new PB of 17.18.

Cassie Thorp, in only her sixth ever parkrun, was first female to finish in 18.21 for 13th place.

City of Portsmouth AC’s Emma Montiel (20th, 19.11) was second woman home in a 354-strong field of parkrunners

*Stubbington Green’s Rob Arkell clocked 17.14 - just two seconds off his PB - in finishing first in a field of 210 at Portsmouth Lakeside.

Havant AC teenager Alfie Moth was third in a PB 17.33 - 54 seconds in front of fourth-placed Andy Simpson (Stubbington Green).

Demead Striders’ Samantha Blackledge, in 21st, was first female to finish in 22.06

Havant AC’s Bethany Hope Jay Sherrell was eight places further adrift in a PB of 23.02.

*Matthew Russell was first home in the latest Havant parkrun in 19.04 - 21 seconds ahead of runner-up Alastair Greenfield in a 200-strong field.

Two junior 15-17 age group runners were third and fourth in PB times - Thomas Beasley (Chichester Runners, 19.32) and Henry Piper (19.44).

Liss RC’s Alex Comber was first female to finish in a PB of 21.06 for 17th. Victory AC’s Hannah Lowry (25th, 22.40) was next highest.

*Teenager Tommy Blake led home a 383-strong field at the Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun in a time of 17.49.

Another Stubbington Green Runners member, Chris Williams, was second in a new PB of 18.18.