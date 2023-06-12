Matt Benfield, right, took three early wickets in Portsmouth & Southsea's victory over Fair Oak. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The bowler claimed 5-32 as the leaders dismissed Hartley Wintney for 150 en route to a six-wicket victory - their fourth in a row.

Mitchell has joined Ville after spending last year playing for the University of Sussex and Essex Leaguers Belhus.

He ran through the tail, taking the last four wickets - which fell for the addition of just two runs - as Hartley were left to rue their decision to bat.

Skipper Archie Reynolds took 2-21, including the wicket of top scorer Lachlan Roughley (46).

Reynolds (26) and Jon Hudson (22) then put on 49 for the first Ville wicket before the former was caught and bowled.

Josh McCoy hit five fours and two sixes en route to 42 off 46 balls as the visitors reached their target in the 34th over.

Dan Birch ended unbeaten on 26, hitting five fours in his 24-ball innings.

There was also a comfortable victory for Portsmouth & Southsea over visiting Fair Oak.

Oak were shot out for 125 after Matt Benfield (3-21) had reduced them to 30-3.

From 60-4 it was downhill all the way to 102-9 with Max Goddard taking 2-23 and Ewen Mansford 2-19.

No 9 James Gradwell hit a six and three fours to finish unbeaten on 31, but 125 was never going to be enough.

After Benfield hit a 31-ball 33 at the top of the order, the P & S fourth wicket partnership put an end to proceedings.