Five-star Richards shines as Purbrook batting woes resurface again

Purbrook's Josh McCoy is bowled during his side's Southern Premier League loss to Gosport Borough at Privett Park. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The Division 3 cellar dwellers suffered a fifth successive loss when they were bowled out for 92 en route to a seven-wicket defeat against lofty Gosport Borough.

Opening Clark Harding (27) and Brad Mengham (10) were the only Purbrook batsmen in double figures as they lost seven wickets for 18 runs after reaching 74-3.

The team had previously been bowled out for 71 (against Basingstoke & North Hants) and 76 (against Waterlooville).

Gosport's Jack Richards on his way to a 5-21 haul against Purbrook. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Jack Richards bagged 5-21, his best ever SPL figures for Gosport, while Scott Taylor took 3-32.

While Purbrook are embroiled in a battle to avoid relegation to the Hampshire League, Borough are targeting a second successive promotion to the third tier of the SPL.

Ollie Creal (31) and Jacob Harris (21 not out) took them to a fourth win in five matches.

Gosport only needed 15.3 overs to reach their victory target and they are now up to second in the table behind 100 per cent table-toppers Hambledon.

A Gosport Borough fielder cannot prevent a Purbrook boundary. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Purbrook's Clark Harding hits out. Picture: Chris Moorhouse