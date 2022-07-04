Sam Robinson hit 164 for Waterlooville 2nds Picture: Neil Marshall

Back in May, the opener blasted an unbeaten 106 in 20.1 overs as Ventnor 2nds, asked to chase 142 for victory, dished out a 10-wicket hammering to Portsmouth 3rds in Division 4 South.

This time, he hammered an undefeated 135 as Ventnor stormed past Portsmouth & Southsea 3rds’ 214-9 total - again, without losing a wicket.

And, once more, Guerin wasn’t hanging around - blitzing 13 sixes and seven fours as Ventnor rattled up 216-0 off just 19.2 overs at Steephill on the Isle of Wight.

Six of the seven bowlers P & S used conceded at least 11 runs an over, with Josh Betley (0-45 off five) boasting the most economical rate.

It was Guerin’s second successive HL hundred, having struck 139 in the win against Solent Challengers the previous weekend.

Earlier, Mukul Daga had fallen four short of his maiden P & S century. Batting at No 3, he glued the innings together after the visitors had crashed to 54-5 - the five other members of the top six mustering just 23 between them.

Betley (33) helped Daga add 75 for the sixth wicket as P & S closed on 214-9 - unaware of the carnage that was to follow.

*Sam Robinson blazed his way to a maiden league century as Waterlooville 2nds dished out a ferocious beating to Curdridge.

The former Havant and Bedhampton batter belted 18 fours and four sixes in racing to 164 off 118 balls as Ville rattled up 327-4 in 45 overs.

Robinson’s previous highest league score had been 98 for Havant 3rds in 2014, though he had twice reached three figures while playing for Bedhampton in friendlies.

Batting at No 3, Robinson was in early after Tom Farley (2) had been run out. He put on 186 for the second wicket with Charlie Jackson (85) and 76 for the fourth with skipper Haydn Knight (32).

Robinson’s 164 was enough to earn him a place in the top 10 individual innings across all the Hampshire League divisions in 2022. But only just - he is in 10th place.